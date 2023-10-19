Alabama football coach Nick Saban is taking a new approach to mentoring quarterback Jalen Milroe. Saban is drawing inspiration from the basketball court and explains why he's telling Milroe to play like a point guard.

“Well, I think that it’s just something that I thought would be apropos for Jalen in terms of his thought process,” Saban said. How important it is for him to execute and not think that he has to make every play, but that distributing the ball to the right place is actually making plays and the whole idea is to play winning football at your position and making good choices and decisions is probably the key to the drill there, much like a point guard in basketball,” via Dan Morrison of On 3.

“So it’s not something I’ve used in the past but I do think it’s sort of something that resonated with him, that’s helped him grow and develop at the position.”

The quarterback position has been compared to the point guard many times before as both positions are expected to run the offense. However, it's a first for Nick Saban to put the comparison into use.

In six games this season, Milroe has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. Milroe got the starting job after beating out Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner, before losing the gig after throwing two picks in the Texas loss. Milroe gained the No. 1 QB job back for the rest of the season and hasn't looked back. Instead, Milroe is embracing the pressure of the Alabama quarterback job and has a 5-1 record this season.

Alabama takes on Tennessee this weekend.