Alabama football lost its first game of the season this past Saturday against Texas. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, have to win out in order to have a chance to qualify for the four-team College Football Playoff.

In a story posted by On3, Alabama coach Nick Saban offered his take on why his team has to be “paranoid.”

“Paranoid people always think somebody's after them,” Saban said. “And if you're going to be a player in Alabama, you gotta be paranoid because every team that plays us is going to try to beat us because it makes their season, it makes their program.”

With its win over Alabama, Texas jumped to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Alabama fell to No. 10 in the country.

The Crimson Tide have a game against Southern Florida Saturday. They will then face No. 17 Ole Miss at home Sept. 3, an important opportunity to save their season.

It is possible Alabama football makes a change at quarterback. The Crimson Tide started Jalen Milroe for the first two weeks and then have sophomore Tyler Buchner as a backup.

After he became the first quarterback in Alabama history to throw for three touchdowns and run for two scores in the team's season opener against Middle Tennessee, Milroe was picked off twice and completed just 14-of-27 passes for two touchdowns. He missed some throws that would have given Alabama more scoring chances.

The Crimson Tide are in danger of missing the College Football Playoff for two straight seasons, which has not happened yet under Saban.