Head coach Nick Saban opens up about his Alabama football team proving the preseason expectations wrong with strong finish.

The Alabama football program sits at 8-1 on the season and is on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoffs. Even so, head coach Nick Saban is loving what he's seeing from his team.

Usually, it's a championship or bust for the Crimson Tide. But the veteran head coach is just happy to see his young team exceed the preseason expectations. He broke it down during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The one loss is a blemish on what otherwise has been a stellar season for this Alabama football team. At the end of the day, Nick Saban wants to see his team finish the season strong. Which, to him, is a great indication of a team's legacy.

“I thought this team had something to prove and we had a young team.. We've had fun coaching these guys and we keep getting better.. Your legacy as a team will always come down to how you finish” ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Xq1OgUsyep — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

Considering how young this Alabama football team is, what Saban has been able to do is rather impressive. They began the season on the rocks as the quarterback position looked a bit shaky. But since then, Jalen Milroe has looked more and more like a legitimate quarterback.

The Crimson Tide are set to face off against Chattanooga in their next game. After that, they take on Auburn, then close out the season with a tough matchup against Georgia. Both of those games are intriguing, as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a chance to shake things up for the postseason rankings.

Keep an eye on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, as they're one of the more dangerous teams to play this late in the season.