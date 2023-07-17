Usually when you have a resume as exemplary and robust as Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's, your place at the mountaintop cannot really be questioned. Recently, however, the Crimson Tide have proven to be fallible and stunningly fell short of the College Football Playoff last year. Meanwhile, their rival Georgia has assembled its own potential dynasty.

This power shift could dramatically change how the public views the seven-time national champion.

“If he is in the same league as somebody who, at the end of this season, won three {national championships}, then that's a big hit on his legacy,” Finebaum said on ESPN's First Take on Monday while reporting from SEC Media Days.

Nick Saban's legacy could be viewed differently if Alabama misses the CFP again this season, according to @finebaum 👀 pic.twitter.com/6lijtdO09f — First Take (@FirstTake) July 17, 2023

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is seeking a three-peat, something that not even Saban has been able to attain in his iconic career. The Bulldogs would be in the running for most dominant program in college football history should they retain their title this upcoming season. Finebaum also believes the Bama leader cannot be let off the hook for last season's disappointing finish.

“You also have to question Saban for what happened last year,” the television and radio personality said. “He had the best team in the country going in, they were nearly unanimous. And in the NFL Draft….he had the best offensive player {QB Bryce Young} and best defesnive player {DE Will Anderson}.”

Paul Finebaum is quite the tough grader, but Nick Saban is going to be held to a higher standard. After building a powerhouse, people expect him to keep the Crimson Tide in contention. Watching Georgia win a third-straight championship would be a big punch to the gut for the program. But would it truly jeopardize the unprecedented dominance of Saban and Alabama?

That is a question no one in Tuscaloosa wants to answer. Fortunately for them, there is a way to avoid it altogether. Reclaim the top spot next year. Or at least hope the Bulldogs lose it.