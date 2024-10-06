Alabama football players are disappointed with the way the team played in a loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores made history by upsetting no. 1 Alabama in a 40-35 game. The Crimson Tide took a huge blow to their College Football Playoff hopes with the loss.

“I’m hurt,” Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson said, per AL.com.

Every Alabama football player must feel that way right now. The team may have been a bit hungover from having to defend a big lead against Georgia the week before. Despite a 30-7 halftime lead against the Bulldogs, Alabama's defense almost fell to pieces in the second half. The Crimson Tide survived to defeat Georgia 41-34.

The Crimson Tide aren't using excuses to defend themselves after a loss to Vanderbilt.

“We put a lot in this every day, day in and day out,” Lawson added. “To come up short is always disappointing. Just have to learn from it, get better and keep going.”

The loss also marked the first time since 1969 that the Crimson Tide lost on the road to Vanderbilt.

Alabama football is now in danger of missing the CFP

Alabama's loss puts a large stain on the season. The Crimson Tide lifted themselves to a no. 1 ranking for the first time in the tenure of head coach Kalen DeBoer. Now, Alabama may drop out of the top 5 with the disappointing loss. Vanderbilt had never defeated a top 5 team in the history of the program before Saturday.

“Everybody’s pissed,” Alabama linebacker Que Robinson said. “That just shows great competitiveness. Obviously, nobody wants to lose. Even though Vandy’s a great team, but we’ve just got to put it behind us in the next 24 hours and move onto the next team.”

The Crimson Tide can afford no more losses if they want to make the CFP. The SEC is filled to the brim with great teams this season, especially since Texas and Oklahoma just joined the league. Texas is now the last undefeated team in the conference, but there are several programs looking to win the league this year.

It may be too difficult for the Crimson Tide to repeat a trip to the CFP. Alabama football still has plenty of ranked teams left on the schedule, and a loss to Vanderbilt was something no one expected.

“The message in the locker room is just to stick together and keep playing football,” Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “There’s a whole lot of football left for this football team. Trying to make sure we stay together and keep playing together.”

Alabama next plays South Carolina at home on Saturday. Crimson Tide fans are anxious for their team to turn it around.