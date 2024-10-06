The atmosphere was not in favor of Missouri football at Kyle Field on Saturday. The Tigers fell 41-10 to Texas A&M in Week 6, and a lot of the attention returned to quarterback Brady Cook's comments before arriving to College Station.

“The noise at practice is actually louder,” Cook said, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. He quickly regretted the words when Texas A&M fell behind.

The Aggies sent a swift thank you note to Cook and Missouri in Week 6 for disrespecting their home-field environment. Riding momentum heading into the game, Texas A&M jumped out of the gates early with three consecutive touchdowns in the first half. Running back Le'Veon Moss scored three for the game, and ran for a career-best 138 yards.

Missouri football has to get back on track after first loss

Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had to be disappointed in his team with such a huge spotlight on them in Week 6. The Tigers entered as the ninth-ranked team in the country, and completely fell flat in Week 6. It didn't take long for Cook's recent comments to be acknowledged when Missouri went down 24-0 at the half.

“The 12th Man certainly heard some of the statements made about how easy it was to play in Kyle Field, and that was good,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said with a smile after the Aggies improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in the SEC.

Aggies defensive end Nic Scourton, who had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, also noted that the comments gave extra motivation.

“They kind of lit a fire under us,” he said. “Coming into our place, like pre-interviews, talking down on Kyle Field, coming in here and stepping on our field and stuff like that. I think guys were really motivated to go out there and be dominant.”

Missouri struggled to get their offense going, as Cook completed only 13-of-31 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. It was disappointing for an SEC team that had high expectations, and rolling with an undefeated record. This is certainly a lesson learned for Cook and the rest of the Tigers, to not add any extra incentive for their opponent to use against them in future rivalry matchups.