After Bryce Young departed for the NFL after the 2022 season, the Alabama football team had a tight quarterback battle during the offseason. Jalen Milroe ultimately won the competition, but after a poor showing in the Crimson Tide's loss against Texas football last weekend, that decision had to be reevaluated. Now, Tyler Buchner will be getting the start this upcoming weekend for Alabama as they look to bounce back on the road against USF.

Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for Alabama football and he finished 27-45 with 449 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The big issue is that most of the good came when the Crimson Tide were playing Middle Tennessee State, and most of the bad game in the loss to Texas. One of the biggest problems Milroe had against the Longhorns was turning the ball over. He threw two crucial interceptions that set Alabama back big time. He has to better in that area.

Now, Tyler Buchner will be running the show in Tuscaloosa, and it poses an interesting question. With Buchner now getting the start, will Milroe even stay at Alabama after this season?

“It makes me wonder about Jalen Milroe's future there,” Robert Griffin III said during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Why didn't they just start Tyler Buchner from the beginning of the year?”

That is a good question. It seems like the race was pretty neck and neck, but the coaching staff obviously saw something in Milroe that earned him the start. They thought that he was better than Buchner just a couple weeks ago, so it will be interesting to see that Alabama's new QB will bring to the table this week. As for Milroe, we'll have to wait and see how handles being on the bench.

Luckily for Buchner, USF should be a good ease in game. The Bulls aren't a great team and Alabama is coming into the game as big favorites. The Crimson Tide should bounce back easily on Saturday.