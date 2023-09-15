Alabama football is still reeling from their shocking loss to Texas. As Alabama looks to get back on track, and in a hurry, Nick Saban and company have made a crucial decision at quarterback.

Tyler Bucher is expected to start against South Florida, via Chris Low of ESPN. He's replacing Jalen Milroe, who started Alabama's first two games of the season.

Milroe looked solid in the opener against Middle Tennessee State. While his 194 yards passing wasn't spectacular, he did throw for three touchdowns. Milroe avoided interceptions and added another 48 yards and two scores on the ground, seemingly locking his place up as the quarterback to watch in Alabama.

However, the wheels fell off when Texas came around. Milroe upped his passing yardage to a meager 225. However, he threw for two interceptions and couldn't find pay dirt on the ground. While he threw for two touchdowns, Milroe saw his quarterback rating fall from 217.8 in Week 1 to 140.8.

Saban decided it was time for an immediate change and is planning to insert Tyler Buchner in the starting role. A former four-star recruit, Buchner transferred over from Notre Dame to the Crimson Tide this offseason. With the Irish, Buchner appeared in 13 games, throwing for 949 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Buchner is getting a brand new opportunity to shine in Alabama. Now instilled as starter, he will be tasked with helping Crimson Tide ensure another loss doesn't hit their record. Saban was quick to pull the plug on Milroe after a tough game. Buchner will do everything in his power to prove he is the real deal and the quarterback to lead Alabama football to greatness.