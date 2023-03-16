Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Freshman Tony Mitchell just enrolled at Alabama back in January. However, Mitchell’s time with Alabama has already gotten off to a rocky start. The freshman defensive back’s latest miscue is sure to catch the attention of head coach Nick Saban.

Mitchell was recently arrested for marijuana possession with intent to sell/deliver, via BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter. When police searched his vehicle, Mitchell was caught handling copious amounts of paraphernalia.

“A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and a large amount of cash,” a Facebook post by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office read.

With Alabama University on Spring Break, Mitchell was arrested while traveling in Florida. Mitchell, alongside another male, were stopped by the police during a routine traffic check. At that time, the police reportedly smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car. Following the search, both Mitchell and the male were arrested.

Nick Saban nor anyone within Alabama Athletics has commented on the situation. The Crimson Tide are scheduled to return to practice on Mar. 30.

Tony Mitchell was a four-star recruit by 247Sports’ standards. He was ranked as the 123rd best overall prospect in the class. Before committing to Alabama, Mitchell had offers from other high-profile schools such as Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan.

Mitchell is considered one of the better prospects in Alabama’s recruiting class. His tenure with the Crimson Tide hasn’t gone to plan. Mitchell will now wait to see what discipline he receives from Alabama, Saban and the law.