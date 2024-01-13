Greg McElroy believes the Alabama Crimson Tide got it right by hiring Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban's replacement.

Earlier this week, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban shocked the college football world when he announced his retirement from the profession following nearly two decades spent on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa. The shocking announcement immediately opened up the question as to who Alabama would hire to be Saban's replacement and fill his GOAT-sized shoes.

On Friday, the world got its answer when it was announced that Kalen DeBoer would be leaving the Washington Huskies and packing his bags for Tuscaloosa to be Saban's successor.

One person who was thrilled by the hire was former quarterback turned analyst Greg McElroy, who took to Always College Football on ESPN's YouTube Channel to express his excitement for Alabama football.

“He has a ridiculous career record of 104-12 as a college football head coach,” said McElroy. “That's pretty impressive… I think this is a terrific hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide… part of it is because in the 36 hours I got to spend with the Washington Huskies, I felt like I was a part of the team… what I found is that Kalen DeBoer is as approachable and as personable a guy as I've been around in the profession in quite some time.”

While Nick Saban wasn't necessarily known as exactly the warm and fuzzy type, there is something to be said about a coach who opens himself up to honest and open dialogue with his players and staff members, creating an environment of authenticity that has been a large reason for Alabama's success over the last decade-plus.