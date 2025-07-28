2025 will be season three of the Deion Sanders era for the Colorado football program. For most of the offseason, the head coach has been away from his team for health reasons. On Monday, Sanders revealed that he had battled and defeated bladder cancer. While discussing the details, he revealed to the press that he did not tell his sons. The reason was that he wanted them to focus on their careers, according to the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov on X (formerly Twitter).

“Deion Sanders reveals he didn't tell his sons about his bladder tumor so they can focus on their careers,” posted Meirov on Monday afternoon. “I just told them it's something with my foot.”

While much about Sanders' announcement on Monday is shocking, this fact in particular might not be. This will be his sons Shedeur and Shilo's first season in the NFL. They played for their father at both Jackson State and with the Colorado football team. Now, they will attempt to carve out a role with their respective teams. Can Shedeur and/or Shilo make their marks in the NFL, just like their father?

Deion Sanders, Colorado football forge new path without head coach's sons

For the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that would certainly be a welcome sight. Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns after they selected another quarterback, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, in the third round. Shilo, a safety, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. So far, he's been a hit on the Buccaneers' social media channels as his journey towards making the roster has been featured a few times.

As for Shedeur, he's locked in a four-way competition for Cleveland' starting quarterback role. Although he's received less reps than Gabriel and their veteran competition in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Shedeur has certainly drawn some eyeballs with his performances so far this offseason. Can their father and the Colorado football program ascend to new heights in 2025 without the contributions of Shedeur and Shilo? That is certainly the hope of Deion and the rest of the Sanders family heading into a new season.