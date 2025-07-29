Are Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran an item?

The two are fueling romance rumors after a video was shared of the model supporting the Colorado football head coach during his bladder cancer diagnosis. Sanders revealed on Monday (July 28) that he is now “cured” from the disease following a surgery to remove his bladder. The Claws actress was by his side during the ordeal and was getting emotional as he went into surgery.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” Tran said as she wiped away her tears. Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is a father of five: daughter Deiondra, and son Deion Jr. whom he shares with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. He shares sons Shilo, and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi with his second wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

Tran later explained what the surgery would entail.

“He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained in the video.

She added that this was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

While the video didn't indicate that they were a couple, they previously were seen out on a lunch date. The model was previously romantically linked to Grammy-winning artist Chris Brown and former NFL star Victor Cruz.

What did Deion Sanders say about his cancer diagnosis?

During a press conference on Monday (July 28), Sanders announced that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“This wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.

Sanders also shared of his personal hardships, saying he “can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different.”

“I depend on Depend if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

He shared that his sons didn't know of his diagnosis so that they could focus on making the NFL. Shedeur plays for the Cleveland Browns and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an unsigned free agent.

Sanders got emotional while speaking about his diagnosis and shared how grateful he is of the outcome.

“When we hear that word, it’s usually a life sentence attached to it,” Sanders said of his cancer diagnosis. “But not this time. Not this time, because God got me.”