With fans coming up with their bold predictions for the Nebraska football team this upcoming season, there are some new faces at each coordinator spot, though there is also some familiarity. While there is an optimistic approach with the Nebraska football team, the newest offensive coordinator is former Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who has garnered the attention of Matt Rhule.

Holgorsen was with the Cornhuskers last season and became the offensive coordinator late in the year, replacing Marcus Satterfield. Making Holgorsen permanent, Rhule would speak about how “elite” he is and how his being a former head coach helps the team tremendously, according to On3 Sports.

“I’m thrilled with all three guys,” Rhule said. “The great thing about Dana is he’s been a head coach. He knows the challenges of being a head coach. I always feel like when guys have been a head coach and go back to being an assistant, their idea of — their comprehension of loyalty to the program, to the head coach, changes.”

“It’s so hard to sit there as the head coach and make these decisions and have everyone be, like, we should do this, we should do that,” Rhule continued. “So, Dana is elite in that. I think my trust in him where I bring a lot to him. I sit in his office and say, ‘What do you think we should do here? What do you think we should do here?'”

Dana Holgorsen is looking to elevate Nebraska football's Dylan Raiola

The Nebraska football head coach has praised Holgorsen in the past, speaking highly of the impact he has had at the collegiate level, being with the Cougars from 2019-2023 and also Virginia Tech from 2011-2018. Rhule would even say that Holgorsen with the Cornhuskers is a “perfect fit” as he balances out his conservativeness, according to the “Always College Football” podcast.

“He was unbelievably successful,” Rhule said. “That last year, they made whatever decision they made, but I think he’s a genius.”

“He’s a perfect fit for me because I can be kind of conservative, and he obviously is not,” Rhule continued. “And I need that from someone I respect to kind of take the reins and go.”

A key aspect for Holgorsen to accomplish this upcoming season is to unlock more talent out of quarterback Dylan Raiola, who in his freshman season in 2024, threw for 2,819 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rhule makes a bold prediction, saying that the two are going to make a “dynamic duo.”

“His body looks great,” Rhule said of Raiola. “And he and Dana [Holgorsen], I think, are going to make a dynamic duo. I think we have a chance to be really special on offense.”

At any rate, the Nebraska football team looks to improve after finishing with a 7-6 record, 3-6 in conference play, and a bowl victory against Boston College. The Cornhuskers open the upcoming season against the University of Cincinnati on Thursday, August 28.