The Alabama football team is facing a few injury questions ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. With three days left until the SEC matchup, Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn't know if linebacker Deontae Lawson or offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson will be able to take the field.

Lawson and Ferguson missed Alabama's most recent game, a 40-17 victory at Mississippi State. Lawson suffered an ankle injury in the Crimson Tide's Week 4 win over Ole Miss. Ferguson was injured in the second quarter of the contest.

“Both guys are able to practice,” Nick Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, via Rivals. “We probably won’t know how effective they’ll be for the game until later in the week.”

After missing one game, Lawson is tied for sixth on the Alabama football team with 26 tackles. The linebacker also has two sacks. Jihaad Campbell has done an admirable job as Lawson's replacement. Ferguson was acting as an injury replacement in the starting lineup before he got hurt two weeks ago.

It's also unknown if receiver Jermaine Burton will get much playing time against Texas A&M. Saban said the team was precautious with Burton against Mississippi State, limiting his snaps because he was banged up.

“We were going to try to spot him in the game and get him through the game if we could,” Saban said. “Hopefully, he'll be better this week.”

Since getting off to a shaky 2-1 start to the 2023 season, Alabama has looked more like the national championship contender that it was projected to be in the summer. The Crimson Tide has won both of its SEC games by multiple touchdowns.