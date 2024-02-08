Ryan Grubb got real on Alabama football with rumors swirling.

Ryan Grubb is the newly hired offensive coordinator for the Alabama football team, having come over with Kalen DeBoer after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the national title game with the Washington Huskies.

Recently, ex-Tide Coach Nick Saban decided to enjoy retirement in a fun and exciting way. Saban also announced he'd be joining ESPN.

With the college football offseason rumor mill swirling and coaches playing a furious game of musical chairs, Coach Grubb decided to clear the air on his fit with the Crimson Tide's football program.

Ryan Grubb Speaks on Alabama Football Role

Grubb led Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and UW to a one-loss season in 2023 and now he is preparing for another championship run with the Tide.

He appeared to confirm as much during an appearance at The Red Elephant Club at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

His words seemed to confirm that Grubb will not be joining Michael McDonald, the new coach of the Seattle Seahawks, in the Emerald City.

“I’m Ryan Grubb, I’m your new Offensive Coordinator” – that was Ryan Grubb this afternoon speaking to The Red Elephant Club today at Bryant-Denny Stadium. @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide @jimdunaway pic.twitter.com/ZvKAM6gKAY — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) February 7, 2024

Tide Spring Game Date and Time

The 2024 Golden Flake-A-Day Spring Game is set for April 13 as Alabama football prepares to reshape its roster ahead of the 2024-2025 NCAA Football season.

The Tide return QB Jalen Milroe, the hero of the team's SEC title run in 2023, along with a host of other talented players and another sterling recruiting class.

With the College Football Playoff expanding this year, the Tide are likely to be a heavy favorite yet again in their quest for the SEC and National Championships.

Alabama's 2024 recruiting class is ranked number two in the country behind SEC Rival Georgia, just ahead of Oregon, Miami (FL), Ohio State, and Texas, the SEC's newest addition.

The Tide's class remains strong despite the defections of QB Julian Sayin and safety Caleb Downs to the Buckeyes.