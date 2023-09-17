The Tennessee football team had high hopes heading into its showdown with Florida on Saturday. The Gators were unranked coming in, and Josh Heupel's team appeared ready to steal a victory.

What unfolded was something out of a horror movie for Volunteers fans as a solid performance by star quarterback Joe Milton was wasted in a 29-16 loss. Things got chippy at the end as Florida QB Graham Mertz took a knee, sealing the victory.

Things got chippy end of game between Tennessee and Florida 😮 pic.twitter.com/z2KREpUsE7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The season began with record-setting performances for Tennessee football including a key Milton wideout. A jaw-dropping deep pass against the Virginia Cavaliers added to the Milton hype train prior to SEC play.

On Saturday after the loss, Heupel lamented his team's performance and the opportunity that had been lost to build a positive record in what should be a hotly-contested SEC East.

“We've got to be better,” Heupel said according to VolReport.com.

Pre-snap penalties were among the problems for Tennessee football in the disappointing loss. According to Heupel, they represented a serious problem.

“End of the day, you've got to operate,” the former Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback said.

He added that the team is capable of playing much better while assessing Milton's performance and calling for change from his star signal caller.

“Did some good things down the stretch…he, like the rest of them, I was proud of the way they competed in the second half. Still need to be better, still need to be cleaner.”

Tennessee football outgained the Gators on the day by a total of 393 yards to 340, but got outrushed 174-106.

The Vols are set to take on UTSA next week before the South Carolina Gamecocks come calling on September 30 in Knoxville.