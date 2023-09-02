Alabama football named Jalen Milroe the starting quarterback for their Week 1 contest against Middle Tennessee State in Week 1, but fellow signal-callers Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson are also expected to play in the game. That left fans and pundits wondering- who would be the next QB in the game for the Crimson Tide after Milroe? The answer appears to be Buchner. The former Notre Dame QB is ‘likely‘ to be Alabama football's second QB in the game after Milroe, sources told Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

“According to sources, Tyler Buchner has made significant strides in Alabama's QB competition and is likely to be the Tide's second option behind starter Jalen Milroe during Saturday's opener against MTSU.”

Milroe had earned the praise of Saban, who said that the sophomore signal-caller has been more comfortable in the pocket and has played “more consistent.”

Yet, there's a reason Buchner, the 2022 starter at QB for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him, transferred to Alabama football.

Milroe has appeared in just 12 games in his college career- and Buchner has an obvious connection to new Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was his play-caller with the Fighting Irish.

Even if Milroe plays well in Week 1, it wouldn't be surprising to see Buchner draw the start the following week against Texas.

It's likely that Saban, Rees and the rest of the coaching staff use this game against unranked Middle Tennessee as a scrimmage of sorts for their QBs.

For now, at least, it appears to be Milroe in the lead with Buchner close behind in the Alabama football QB hierarchy.