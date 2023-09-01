The college football season has finally returned, and with it comes one of the best teams over the past two decades in the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Alabama will begin their 2023 season with what should be nothing more than a mere scrimmage, if we're being honest. That is unless they decide to replicate their version of the Miami Hurricanes from last year and lose to Middle Tennessee State. (Yes, that really happened.) But we all know that Alabama is in a class of their own, thanks in large part to their head coach, Nick Saban, who looks to get the Crimson Tide back into the College Football Playoff after missing out last season. Even though this should be an easy victory for the Crimson Tide in Week 1, there's still a lot to look out for. Let's delve into some bold predictions.

4. Alabama football covers the spread

This is one of those typical early Alabama games of the season where they trounce an FCS team or a low-tier FBS team like the Blue Raiders on Saturday. Again, these games are nothing more than scrimmages or the equivalent of NFL preseason games that don't really get Alabama football fans hyped for the season. The point spread for this game is Alabama -39.5, according to FanDuel.

Last season, Alabama went 6-6 against the spread (ATS), and they were 2-1 ATS in non-conference play at home, per Team Rankings. They put up 55 points against Utah State in last year's home opener and then beat ULM by 56 points a couple of weeks later. That was with Bryce Young at the helm, but of course, there was little need for him later in those games. This year, Alabama could have a revolving door at the quarterback position (I'll get to that). But that still won't matter much in this type of game. Alabama football covers easily, putting at least 40, if not more, on the Blue Raiders.

3. We'll get to see all three Alabama quarterbacks

Again, thankfully for Alabama football, they'll have a bit of a tune-up in Week 1 as they prepare for the Texas Longhorns to come into Tuscaloosa in Week 2. That will obviously be a much higher-profile matchup and a rematch from last year's thriller. Saban has yet to name a starter for the Crimson Tide, playing his cards close to the vest just a few days away from the game. That's not as much of a talking point being that this game should easily go Alabama's way, but it's still something to look at.

Apparently, neither Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe, nor Ty Simpson has shown any sort of separation from each other through spring or fall camp. Each player has their benefits and disadvantages, as each also possesses their own unique skill set. Typically, in these types of games like the one against MTSU, second and third-string units get playing time regardless, especially the quarterbacks. There's still no clarity on who the first-string quarterback is, so it's highly likely we're going to see each of these quarterbacks early, no matter who the starter is. It could literally be a different quarterback on Alabama's first three possessions.

2. Tyler Buchner will start at quarterback

While we will see all three quarterbacks, I believe the starter will be Tyler Buchner. I've been saying Buchner will get the start for a while now, simply because he has experience coming from South Bend, and he's got his offensive coordinator from Notre Dame, Tommy Rees, now calling plays for Alabama football. There's a reason Buchner was brought to Alabama in the first place—it's because the level of competition seems to have dropped significantly since Bryce Young left for the NFL. If not for injury, Buchner would have more than just the 13 games and just under a thousand yards of experience he has.

1. Alabama football running backs rule the game

While Saban will be looking to see what he can get out of his quarterbacks on Saturday, he'll also want to see what his running game looks like, which has much more clarity than his quarterback room. The senior duo of Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams should be leading the way for the Crimson Tide, but freshman Justice Haynes has been receiving a lot of buzz throughout camp. But don't be surprised to see sophomores Jam Miller and Richard Young getting some action too.

We won't be witnessing anything too extravagant from the Alabama offense on Saturday. They'll save that for Texas. I wouldn't be surprised if the backs scored the majority of the points. Alabama football can run the clock down by rushing the ball, wanting to exit as quickly as possible and prepare for the Longhorns the following week.