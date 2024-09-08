The Alabama football program has now improved to a two-win record. After this win against the South Florida football squad, questions about Kalen DeBoer's ability to fill the void left behind by Nick Saban are slowly starting to disappear. While his schematic greatness has been incredible, some members of the Jalen Milroe-led Crimson Tide offense continued to impress. Ryan Williams even caught the eyes of many college football fans throughout the internet.

The Alabama football program has a fleet of wide receivers for Jalen Milroe to choose from. However, this game against the South Florida football squad prompted him to use Ryan Williams quite a lot. This was despite their insane depth at the position. The Crimson Tide weapon's insane 47-yard catch stood out the most and it even made people forget that he was just 17 years old.

“Freshman WR Ryan Williams has led Alabama in receiving yards 2 games in a row. He’s on pace for 1242 yards in the regular season,” Sidelines-Bama wrote on X.

Some Alabama football fans even noticed how much Kalen DeBoer likes this duo of Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams, “The way plays were called the first 2 weeks I think DeBoer sees Ryan Williams as our big play guy and that is concerning as fuck. I love him and I think he may be a generational talent.”

Others were already proclaiming him as the next big Alabama football legend too, “Ryan Williams is going to be a problem in the SEC for the next 3 years.”

How impressive has Ryan Williams been for the Alabama football squad so far?

The young wideout is the leading receiver among the Crimson Tide's fleet of weapons. Against the South Florida football secondary, he outmatched the cornerbacks and safeties quite a number of times. His shiftiness mixed with Milroe's ability to scour for him deep in routes gave the Alabama football squad 68 receiving yards. To put into perspective how insane this is, Williams had four catches with an average gain of 17 yards per reception.

There is so much more to his game that has yet to be explored by Kalen DeBoer's schemes. Will Williams receive All-SEC honors come the end of this season?