Alabama football has a tight end returning to the program after briefly entering the transfer portal. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has had an up-and-down season in Tuscaloosa. With three losses total, the Crimson Tide controversly missed the inaugural twelve-team College Football Playoff over SMU. Embarrassing SEC losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma ultimately doomed Alabama from making this field. Kalen DeBoer's team will now look to secure a ten-win season against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

While Alabama has one more game, the Crimson Tide head coach is already preparing for a very busy offseason in the transfer portal. Fortunately, Alabama just got some good news on tight end Danny Lewis. The sophomore initially put his name in the portal a week ago. However, Lewis has withdrawn his name and decided to return to Tuscaloosa, according to Alabama staff writer for 247Sports Mike Rodak.

Alabama football is entering a critical offseason

Danny Lewis was a three-star 2022 recruit out of New Iberia, Louisiana. As a high school prospect, Lewis went viral in an amusing dance video with Brian Kelly during a visit to LSU. At 6'5, 257 lbs, the Crimson Tide tight end has only caught one pass for five yards in his two seasons with the program. Lewis's return, however, indicates that he will receive a more significant role going forward. Especially since the Alabama tight ends who recorded more than 100 receiving yards with the program are all upperclassmen.

With quarterback Jalen Milroe expected to enter the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide must fill a massive void at the sport's most important position. The expected starter for next year will be incoming true freshman quarterback Keelon Russell. The Duncanville High School quarterback is the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2025. Like Milroe, Russell brings a dual-threat playing style to his game, which should propel the Crimson Tide's offense to be among the best in the SEC.

There's a chance Danny Lewis will never be a huge contributor to Alabama's offense. However, his return indicates that Kalen DeBoer is building a culture in Tuscaloosa that players are starting to believe in. The Crimson Tide have the No. 2 recruiting class coming in this offseason. With the twelve-team College Football Playoff, there is no debate about whether this program should be in the field annually going forward.

Nick Saban qualified for the College Football Playoffs eight of ten years when the bracket was just four teams. Despite the impending loss of Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer needs to get this program back to where it belongs in the college football hierarchy. It's the Alabama standard that he signed up for.