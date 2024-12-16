Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe has been involved in NFL Draft discussions. However, there's a catch to it. Milroe is expected to declare for the draft once the season concludes. The Crimson Tide have one more game this season, and it's against Michigan football in the ReliaQuest Bowl. After missing out on the College Football Playoff, Alabama will have its chance to redeem themselves.



Luckily for the Crimson Tide, Milroe had an impressive year and did all he could. He threw for 2,652 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, his impact was felt in the rushing attack. He rushed for 719 yards and 20 touchdowns. Despite some of the heroic efforts, it wasn't enough to get them over the hump. Losses to Tennesee, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma prevented their chances to make a splash.

Jalen Milroe leaves a lasting legacy with Alabama football

For all of his on-the-field accomplishments, his off-the-field endeavors are equally impressive. Milroe won the William V. Campbell trophy, awarded to the student-athlete with exceptional leadership, athletic performance, and football performance. After all, he achieved his Bachelor's Degree in three years and will graduate with his Master's Degree later in December. His blends of football acumen and intellect should intrigue teams.

Teams like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans could use someone like Milroe. While the Giants and Raiders will likely be the top two picks, Milroe could sneak his way in there. However, he has competition with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Still, his skill set and winning mentality is one that a team can adopt. After all, the Titans seem to be in limbo with Will Levis as theie quarterback.

Regardless, Milroe will finish the season with Alabama football. Although the outcome wasn't what he or fans expected, he has an opportunity to leave his mark on the program. Plus, a strong performance could boost his NFL Draft stock and intrigue teams to trade up for him.