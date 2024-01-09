Alabama football running back Jase McClellan announces he'll declare for the 2024 NFL Draft after four seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama football running back Jase McClellan has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Matt Zenitz at 247Sports. McClellan spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide, gaining a larger role as he developed in Tuscaloosa. He posted 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season, raising his draft stock as Alabama's lead back.

The 2024 draft doesn't have too many outright stars at the running back position, with most of the attention going to Day 2 and Day 3 for many players that have declared. While a few running backs have shown production at the collegiate level, there isn't a Bijan Robinson or Jamyr Gibbs-type player that teams need to grab with a first-round pick.

McClellan falls into this category, with a solid showing under head coach Nick Saban. Alabama football is known for producing top-level NFL talent so he's sure to get a look from various teams around the league. McClellan's Pro Day and draft combine will likely be a huge indicator of where he ends up in the draft.

The Alabama name backing McClellan is great for his cause to be selected in the draft. A couple of running backs that are in contention to have their name called are Braelon Allen, Johnathon Brooks, Brake Corum, and Trey Benson. McClellan wasn't a star in the college football atmosphere, but he practiced and played with the best of the best in the SEC. He'll now prepare for the Pro Day and combine, working toward the possibility of hearing his name called in April.