After three years with Miami, third-year wideout Isaiah Horton is eyeing a move to the SEC. The budding star entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16 and is set to visit Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M before making an official decision.

Horton initially confirmed that he would visit Alabama and Texas A&M, beginning with the Crimson Tide on Dec. 19, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Nick Kelly of AL.com. It was later reported that he would also visit Georgia before deciding, per On3 Sports.

In 2024, Horton was second on the team with 56 receptions and third with 616 receiving yards. His five receiving touchdowns were also third on the team. After breaking out in his third year as one of Cam Ward's top options, Horton was expected to be the No. 1 option for Miami's passing game in 2025 before his shocking transfer portal decision.

Horton will have up to two years of eligibility remaining with his next team. He entered 2024 as a redshirt sophomore, appearing in just one game in 2022. He initially committed to the Hurricanes as a four-star prospect out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Isaiah Horton projected to sign with Alabama

While Horton still has several more visits to fulfill, the 6-foot-4 wideout is projected by several sites to sign with Alabama. If he does, his commitment would be a superb addition to an offense expected to go through a significant adjustment period in Kalen DeBoer's second year.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, forcing DeBoer to replace his production in the offseason. However, Alabama will get the thrilling return of 17-year-old sensation Ryan Williams, who will presumably return as the team's No. 1 receiver.

Horton's potential addition would give the Crimson Tide a dynamic receiver tandem between himself and Williams. Their combined presence would make the transition easier for whoever DeBoer's next signal-caller is.