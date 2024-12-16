Even the NCAA's top squads can't keep their teams together nowadays, and Miami football is no exception. While the No. 13 Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 ACC) are having their best season since 2017, it still wasn't enough to retain a key offensive piece.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Horton will hit the transfer portal, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Horton was Miami's third-leading receiver this year, registering 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns. The 2022 four-star recruit could have been the Hurricanes' number-one receiver had he stayed next season, as team receiving leaders Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George are both likely declaring for the NFL Draft.

Horton redshirted his freshman year before catching 13 passes for 168 yards and one score in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder then worked up the ranks to become a reliable target for Cam Ward both on the outside and over the middle this past year.

Miami football must rebuild offensively

Horton is leaving partially due to Ward's imminent departure, via themiamihurricane.com's Shea McDonald.

Horton’s decision likely was motivated by a lack of certainty at the quarterback position. Cam Ward will be going to the NFL and it’s uncertain whether Miami will turn to sophomore Emory Williams or go after another high rated transfer quarterback,” McDonald said. “Regardless it’s not an ideal position to return to and Horton likely heads elsewhere for more certainty at that position.”

Additionally, Horton's role in the offense faded as the season went on.

“Another potential reason could be a lack of usage down the stretch of this year,” McDonald continued. “In the first nine games Horton was held under 60 yards just three times. Over the course of Miami’s late-season spiral he failed to hit the mark all three games. Possibly frustration over his role during these pivotal games led to concerns over his future with the ‘Canes especially since Miami has been active in the portal.”

Head coach Mario Cristobal and company now must keep the offense afloat with an entirely new passing attack next season. While the Hurricanes don't yet know who they'll land in the transfer portal, they do have two four-star receivers in their 2025 recruiting class, via 247 Sports.