Multiple time First Team All-SWAC superstar Zaay Green is on her way out of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and is headed to the University of Alabama. Green announced the decision to spend her final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide on her Instagram page. Speculation about Green's final destination arose when she officially visited Alabama over the weekend. The visit apparently went well as she joins an Alabama squad that nearly made it out of the first weekend of March Madness.
Green first announced her intention to transfer on Instagram in the wake of her coach Dawn Thornton's departure to Alabama A&M.
“This is not goodbye or farewell; this is more of a thank you, and I am very grateful for this experience and opportunity that the coaching staff gave me, especially Coach Thornton,” Green wrote. “I really couldn't thank her enough for everything she has done for me throughout my time at UAPB. Unfortunately, I will not be following her to Alabama A&M due to certain circumstances that happened during the season.
“However, I will forever have love for my HBCU and I want to thank the fans and the administrators that supported the team this whole year. I couldn't be happier that I was able to receive my bachelor's degree while attending this university. Furthermore, I want to make the best decision for my final year of eligibility that I ahve left of college basketball, which is why I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. As this chapter comes to an end, I am really excited about the final chapter of my collegiate career, and I hoenstly cannot wiat to see what God has in store for me next.”
Green is a particularly well-traveled transfer recruit. Originally from Duncanville, TX, Green committed to the University of Tennessee in 2018. She started a majority of the games with the Lady Volunteers, averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals. She got off to a quick start her sophomore year, but only played two games before suffering a season-ending injury.
The following season, Green transferred closer to her home state at Texas A&M. She didn't have the previous success she enjoyed at Tennessee, so she transferred once again to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Green cemented herself as a top player in the SWAC in first season as a Golden Lion. She averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals. She earned both First Team All-SWAC honors and the Newcomer of the Year award. Green hoped to build upon the foundation she set in her first year, but the injury bug caught her again in 2022, sidelining her for the entire season.
Despite the additional setback, Zaay Green came back stronger than ever last season. She led the Golden Lions with points, rebounds, assists and steals with improved numbers across the board compared to her first year with the HBCU. Green powered Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a fourth place regular season finish in the conference with a 17-16 (12-7) record. The Golden Lions defeated Alabama A&M in the first round of the conference tournament, but fell to the eventual champion Jackson State in the next round.