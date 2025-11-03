Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen saved his best for the Kansas City Chiefs, again, and walked away with NFL history. With a first-half rushing score and a touchdown pass, Allen logged his 47th career game with at least one passing and one rushing TD, the most in league history. The NFL highlighted the milestone in real time as Buffalo outlasted Kansas City, 28–21, in Orchard Park.

Josh Allen has 47 career games with 1+ pass TD & 1+ rush TD (most in NFL history) ✅ Watch live local games on #NFLPlus

Blackout restrictions may applypic.twitter.com/BBOUVBSSAr — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The record came inside a slugfest that felt like January in early November. Allen opened with a 23-yard strike to tight end Dalton Kincaid, then bulled in a short TD run before halftime. He added another rushing score after the break as Buffalo built a 28–13 cushion and held on late. ESPN's Box Score clocked Allen for one passing and two rushing touchdowns in the win, the latest chapter in his ongoing duel with Patrick Mahomes.

Article Continues Below

Kansas City made Buffalo sweat. Patrick Mahomes led a fourth-quarter push capped by a Kareem Hunt touchdown and a two-point dart to Travis Kelce, trimming it to 28–21 with 11:32 left. But Buffalo’s defense delivered the last word: cornerback Maxwell Hairston snagged a late interception to ice it.

Allen’s line won’t read gaudy, but it was timely and tough, vintage Highmark Stadium stuff. The Bills mixed in Ty Johnson at the goal line and leaned on Kincaid and Khalil Shakir to move chains. The Chiefs countered with Kelce in the middle of the field and Rashee Rice on schemed touches, but too many empty possessions early forced them to chase.

As for the history, 47 games with both a passing and rushing TD, pushing him past every quarterback who has ever done it. Add a win over Kansas City to that marker, and you’ve got a tidy headline for a wild Week 9: Josh Allen made history, and the Buffalo Bills took a heavyweight decision.