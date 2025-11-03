The Seattle Seahawks had a negative status update to share about wide receiver Cooper Kupp going into the Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Kupp is going through the ninth season of his NFL career, his first with the Seahawks. He has taken a step back in terms of production after having a superstar role in the Los Angeles Rams throughout his eight seasons there.

Kupp has been dealing with numerous injuries prior to Sunday. He dealt with heel and hamstring issues during the Seahawks' practices this week, which put his chances of appearing in the game in jeopardy.

Unfortunately for the veteran receiver, he won't be active for the matchup, per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp officially inactive tonight vs. the Commanders,” Schefter wrote.

Kupp has played a secondary role in Seattle's attack while Jaxon Smith-Njigba has shined as the top receiver. Throughout seven games, Kupp has made 24 catches for 293 yards and one touchdown.

What lies ahead for Cooper Kupp, Seahawks

Article Continues Below

It marks a significant update for the Seahawks to get before their showdown against the Commanders.

Seattle will now have to rely on Jaxon Smith-Njigba to make more plays in the receiving game with his co-star out. As for other receivers, it would be fair to keep an eye on AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton to have more involvement in the offense.

Seattle has a 5-2 record on the season, coming off of back-to-back wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. The team holds the second spot of the NFC West Division standings. They are above the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Los Angeles Rams. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at fifth place. They lead over the 49ers and Detroit Lions while being behind the Green Bay Packers and Rams.

Following their matchup against the Commanders, the Seahawks will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home, hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET.