The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is expected to be competitive this season, with Alabama State and Alcorn State predicted to be the last teams standing come December. Both teams were picked to be at the top of their respective divisions, building on rather successful seasons last year.

Alabama State is poised to be a major contender this season, riding high on their strong finish last year. At the SWAC Football Media Day, Alabama State was selected to finish first in the SWAC Eastern Division with 114 votes. The Hornets ended last season with a 7-4 overall record and 5-3 in conference play, winning five of their last six games.

Their impressive run last season has set high expectations for the team, especially following the departure of Willie Simmons from the reigning Celebration Bowl champion Florida A&M University Rattlers, their SWAC East rivals.

One of the most significant moves for Alabama State was the acquisition of former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body. Body, who took a medical redshirt year after an early-season injury, transferred to Alabama State and is expected to be a game-changer for the Hornets. His addition could be the final piece needed to push Alabama State into the Celebration Bowl picture.

Alcorn State also has high expectations, despite undergoing significant changes. This season marks a new chapter for Alcorn State under the leadership of new head coach Cedric Thomas. The team faces the challenge of replacing key players, including star running back Jarveon Howard and quarterback Aaron Allen. However, the Braves' strong foundation and Thomas's leadership are expected to keep them competitive.

Alcorn State was tabbed to finish first in the SWAC Western Division with 111 votes. The Braves finished last season with a 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 conference record in their last season under the leadership of Fred McNair but fell short of a SWAC Championship appearance due to losses to SWAC West rivals Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University.

The full predicted order of finish is below:

SWAC East

Alabama State- 114 points (11) Florida A&M- 104 points (6) Jackson State- 87 points (2) Alabama A&M- 76 points (4) Bethune-Cookman- 47 points Mississippi Valley State- 31 points (1)

SWAC West

Alcorn State- 112 points (11) Prairie View A&M- 104 points (8) Grambling State- 72 points (4) Southern- 70 points (1) Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 61 points Texas Southern- 40 points

Along with the predicted order of finish the SWAC announced its 2024 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections Grambling State’s Myles Crawley was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, Crawley threw for 2,303 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Southern’s Ckelby Givens was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Givens led the SWAC in tackles for loss and was a force on the defensive end with 61 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.