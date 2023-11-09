Tuskegee University has announced that the next year's date for their homecoming festivities is November 9, 2024.

Tuskegee University's well-anticipated homecoming week & celebration will take place in November of next year. The institution announced the date of the homecoming festivities on the scoreboard during their most recent home game per alumnus Joseph Bannerman. This year's homecoming festivities were on the week of October 8-14.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Golden Tigers rivalry matchup with Miles College. Typically, this game has championship and playoff implications as the winner has clinched a birth in the SIAC Championship.

Miles College won the most recent matchup against Tuskegee in a 35-10 blowout on November 4th. The win cost Tuskegee a chance to return to the SIAC Championship.

As always, Tuskegee University's homecoming week will be filled with a variety of events and activities for students, alumni, and community members to enjoy. From the annual parade that marches through downtown Tuskegee to the highly-anticipated step show featuring performances by fraternities and sororities, there is something for everyone during homecoming.

In addition to the festivities, homecoming is also a time for Tuskegee alumni to give back and show their support for the university. Many graduates use this opportunity to make donations or volunteer their time to mentor current students.

Tuskegee is the latest HBCU to reveal the date of their homecoming festivities a year in advance. North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M, and Winston-Salem State University all have announced the date of their homecoming as well, sending. a clear signal for alumni to get prepared and make accommodations now.

Tuskegee will conclude its football season with a rivalry matchup against Alabama State University in the Turkey Day Classic on Thursday, November 23rd at 2 PM EST.