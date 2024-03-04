It is a top 25 SEC match-up as Alabama and Florida face off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Florida prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Alabama comes into the game sitting 20-9 on the year while sitting 12-4 in conference play. That is tied for second in the SEC. Still, they have lost two of their last three games. First, it was a loss to Kentucky, where they fell 117-95. After that, they would beat Ole Miss 103-88. Last time out, they faced Tennessee. They would fall at home to the game, losing 81-74.
Meanwhile, Florida comes into the game sitting at 20-9 on the year, and 10-6 in conference play. That places them sixth in the SEC. They have won two of their last three overall. First it was a 13-point win over Vanderbilt, and then a nine-point win over Missouri. Last time out, they faced South Carolina on the road, where they would fall 82-76. This will also be the second time these two have faced off. The first game in Alabama saw Alabama trail most of the second half but tied the game late. This would lead to overtime, where Alabama would win 98-93.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Florida Odds
Alabama: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -115
Florida: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -104
Over: 177.5 (-110)
Under: 177.5 (-110)
How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win
Alabama is ranked eighth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 101st in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits first in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting eighth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and third in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 20.7 points per game, while he is shooting 51.0 percent this year, and 43.3 percent from three-point range. Further, Sears is second on the team in assists with 4.2 per game. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 13.3 points per game, while he leads the team with 4.5 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 11.9 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 11.4 points per game.
Alabama is 14th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year, while sitting 50th in defensive rebounding rate. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He has 5.4 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada also has 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come into the game with over four rebounds per game this year.
Alabama is 333rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 129th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Sears leads the team with 1.8 steals per game, while Estrada has 1.6 per game. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson has 1.5 blocks per game this year.
Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida is sitting 31st in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 88th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits eighth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting first in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 44.1 percent from the field this year, scoring 16.9 points per game this year. He also comes in with 278 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.4 points per game this year, while also having 5.0 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 57.0 percent this year, while scoring 13.5 points per game on the year. Further, four of the five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.
Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. They are also third in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. They also sit 17th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 7.8 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game this year.
Florida sits 304th in the nation in opponent points per game this year but sits 96th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Riley Kugel, Tyrese Samuel, and Walter Clayton all come into the game with 1.1 steals per game this year. Samuel also adds a block per game, while Alex Condon has 1.2 blocks per game this year.
Final Alabama-Florida Prediction & Pick
The first match-up between these two was high-scoring and close. The game went to overtime and saw nearly 200 points. A similar total could be possible here, even without overtime. Both teams have continued to score well and take a lot of shots. Further, neither defense is very good. Florida games have hit the over in four of their last five. Alabama has hit the over in seven of their last eight games. The high-scoring games continue in this one, while Alabama comes away with a win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Alabama-Florida Prediction & Pick: Alabama ML (-115) and Over 177.5 (-110)