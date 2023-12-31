Alabama and Michigan are two of the most prestigious teams in college football, and they will play each other in the Rose Bowl, the most prestigious bowl game.

The oldest and most prestigious bowl game in college football takes place this week. Alabama will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which will be the first game of the College Football Playoff. In this article, we will look at the history of the Rose Bowl and explain how you can watch this year's version of the big game.

When and where is the Rose Bowl?

The Rose Bowl game is played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, which is in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 1.

How to watch Alabama vs. Michigan

A number of ESPN channels will broadcast the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The game can be found on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and the SEC Network. You can also live stream the game using fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Michigan -1/5 | O/U 44.5

Rose Bowl storylines

Talent trumps all. Although both Alabama and Michigan have had their fair share of question marks and controversies this year, both teams go into the College Football Playoff as two of the hottest and most talented programs in the nation.

Alabama started their season out flat. They lost in Week 2 to Texas, and their first couple of wins were uninspiring. The team even alternated between different quarterbacks to try and find the right guy. Alabama is on fire now, though. They have won 11 straight games, including the SEC Championship Game over Georgia when the Bulldogs were on a historic run.

Jalen Milroe was the quarterback who eventually established himself as the Crimson Tide's guy, and he has been incredible since becoming the full-time starter. Milroe has 35 total touchdowns to go with 2,718 passing yards.

Nick Saban's team always finds success in the postseason, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they overcome Michigan and earn a spot in the National Championship Game. Michigan has a chip on their shoulder as well, though.

The Wolverines are 13-0, and they have done it despite controversies surrounding the program. The team was caught in a sign-stealing scandal, and it resulted in Jim Harbaugh being suspended. That only seemed to rally the Michigan roster, though, and now the Wolverines are one of the scariest teams in the College Football Playoff. They are 0-3 all-time in the College Football Playoff, but they can easily end that losing streak this year.

J.J. McCarthy is the team's quarterback. He has 2,630 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns. Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in the nation. He had 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Michigan also has the best defense in the nation. They only allow 9.46 points per game. Junior Colson has 79 total tackles, Mike Sainristil has five interceptions, and Jaylen Harrell has 6.5 sacks.

Rose Bowl history

The Rose Bowl is considered “The Granddaddy of them all,” and it was the first-ever college football postseason game. It was first played in 1902, and it has been played on an annual basis since 1916.

The Rose Bowl Stadium has been the venue for the Rose Bowl since 1923. Before that, it was played at Tournament Park. Duke Stadium hosted the game in 1942 because of World War II, and the game was played in AT&T Stadium in 2021 because of COVID-19.

Michigan has the second-most Rose Bowl appearances of anybody. They are 8-12 in their 20 times playing in the game. Alabama has played in the Rose Bowl seven times, and they are 5-1-1. The winner of the Rose Bowl receives the Leishman Trophy and advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.