Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been through hell and back this season. He's served a suspension amidst an NCAA investigation, and he's helped guide Michigan football to another undefeated campaign. The leader of the Wolverines isn't taking anything for granted as his team makes its third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

““Your dreams can come true. This was one of our goals,” Harbaugh said, per Action Network.

Michigan takes on Alabama on New Year's Day in a national semi-final game, with an opportunity to go to the national championship on the line. Michigan has been bounced out of the semi-final the last two years, and Harbaugh knows that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to next year. This could very well be his last opportunity in a while to win a national championship at Michigan.

The Wolverines enter the game with a perfect 13-0 record, after running the table this year and winning a Big Ten championship. Harbaugh had to give up the head coaching duties to Sherrone Moore for the last three regular season games as the Big Ten conference suspended Harbaugh over an investigation into whether the Michigan football program stole signs from other schools. Harbaugh denied those allegations but the school did part ways with a linebackers coach and an analyst.

Michigan is now two wins away from winning its first national championship since 1997. The first team standing in the way is Alabama, who has won several CFP titles in the last decade. If Michigan gets through Alabama, it will play the winner of the Washington-Texas game in the National Championship.

Michigan and Alabama play at 5:00 Eastern on New Year's Day.