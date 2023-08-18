The developers of Alan Wake 2 just announced that the game's release date would receive a delay. However, the reason they have for delaying it is actually pretty good.

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27. October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games. We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

Remedy Entertainment, the developers behind Alan Wake 2, announced on the game's official Twitter account that the game would be receiving a release date delay. According to the tweet, the release date would be receiving a ten-day delay. That is, instead of coming out on October 17, 2023, it would instead come out on October 27, 2023.

As for why the delay is happening, the rest of the tweet actually gives us a very interesting, and somewhat pretty good, reason for it:

October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.

In their words, they want us to “enjoy [our] favorite games.” This is actually a pretty good move on their part. As they mentioned, October is actually pretty stacked when it comes to game releases. Just for reference, here are some of the games that will be coming out in October:

Total War: Pharoah – October

Disgaea 7 – October 3

Assassin's Creed Mirage – October 5

Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6

Lords of the Fallen – October 13

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – October 20

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20

Cities: Skylines 2 – October 24

Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Vol 1 – October 26

As listed above, there are quite a lot of good games coming out this month. This isn't even an exhaustive list. There are even more games coming out in October. This is why the delay in the release date is good, for two reasons in fact.

First, of course, is the reason that they gave in the tweet. Chances are, people will also like to play the other games on this list. For example, if they had gone through with their original release date, they would come out between Lords of the Fallen, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Lords of the Fallen is a large Souls-like game, and Spider-Man 2 is an open-world action-adventure game. Chances are, players will take more than four days to enjoy Lords of the Fallen to the fullest, and players might not be able to enjoy Spider-Man 2 on release. By telling players to “enjoy their favorite games”, Remedy is encouraging players to play other games first and focus on those.

The second reason is somewhat connected to the first, in that thanks to the release date delay, Alan Wake 2 won't have to compete with other games when it comes to playtime. By the time Alan Wake 2 comes out, players will likely already be done playing the other games on the list. That means that they will be able to devote all of their time and money to this game, as it doesn't have any big games coming out near its release.

Of course, there could be other reasons why they're delaying the game. It could be that they are facing some difficulties in development and need time to fix it. It could also be that they suddenly found game-breaking bugs and have to iron them out before release. However, it would definitely be easier to just take it at face value, and just take this opportunity to enjoy our favorite games, like they told us to.

That's all the information we have about the release date delay for Alan Wake 2. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.