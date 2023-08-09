After being teased just last week, Dead by Daylight (DBD) has released the trailer for its upcoming Alien chapter, which includes the new Killer, Survivor, and Map, while also bringing them all and their perks to the PTB.

First, let's start off with its release date. The Dead By Daylight Alien Chapter arrives on August 29, 2023. For those interested in checking it out before then, they can play in the PTB. Now, let's dive into what the Killer does, their perks, as well as the new Survivor perks and Map in the DBD Alien Chapter

New Killer – The Zenomorph

Killer Power: Hidden Pursuit

When The Xenomorph is in Trial, a series of tunnels become available to it.

By accessing a Control Station, The Xenomorph can enter these tunnels to quickly move around the environment, detect the presence of nearby Survivors, and accelerate the cooldown timer of its Runner Mode.

Exiting a Control Station momentarily deactivates any deployed Remote Flame Turrets and tags nearby Survivor with Killer Instinct.

Special Ability: Runner Mode

The Xenomorph automatically enters Runner Mode when not on cooldown.

In Runner Mode, The Xenomorph walks on four legs and becomes stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius

While in Runner Mode, The Xenomorph has access to a brutal Tail Attack, with an increased reach.

Map Feature: Control Stations

Seven Control Stations are scattered across the map. Survivors can interact with these stations to get a Remote Flame Turret, while the Xenomorph can enter and exit the tunnels underneath the Control Stations.

Special Item: Remote Flame Turret

Turrets can be placed in the map to counteract the Xenomorph.

When the Xenomorph enters the radius and line of sight of a Turret, the Turret attacks; this attack staggers the Xenomorph and will cause Runner Mode to end.

If a Turret successfully knocks the Xenomorph out of Runner Mode or fires for too long, it overheats, and must be repaired by a Survivor.

The Xenomorph can attack Turrets to destroy them.

Carrying a Turret makes you immune to detection while the killer is in the tunnel.

Perks:

Ultimate Weapon “When they spot you, they know the end is near.” Survivors entering your Terror Radius scream and reveal their location to you. Those Survivors suffer from the Blindness Status Effect for 30 seconds.

Rapid Brutality “You move with a speed and fury that makes blood run cold.” You no longer gain Bloodlust Status Effect. Successfully hitting a Survivor with a Basic Attack grants you a +5 % Haste Status Effect for 8/9/10 seconds.

Alien Instinct You are so stealthy, sometimes it seems like you appear out of nowhere. The Aura of the farthest injured Survivor is revealed to you for 5 seconds.

That Survivor suffers from the Oblivious Status Effect for 16/18/20 seconds.



New Survivor: Ellen Ripley

Perks:

Chemical Trap In the Fog, an officer must adapt to the materials at hand. After repairing Generators for a total of 70/60/50 %, Chemical Trap activates While standing next to a dropped Pallet, press the Active Ability button to install a Trap, which stays active for 100/110/120 seconds. The Aura of Trapped Pallets are revealed to all Survivors in yellow. When the Killer breaks the Trapped Pallet by any means, the Trap explodes, slowing the Killer by -50 % for 4 seconds.

Light-Footed Crossing paths with deadly Killers has taught you the value of discretion. Whenever you are healthy, Light-Footed activates Suppresses the sound of your footsteps while running. Light-Footed has a cool-down of 28/24/20 seconds after performing a Rush Vault action.

Lucky Star You know how to stay calm in the face of incomprehensible danger. While hiding inside a Locker, Lucky Star activates: Suppresses your Grunts of Pain and the creation of Pools of Blood for 10 seconds Upon exiting the Locker, you benefit from the following effects for 10 seconds: The Auras of the other Survivors are revealed to you.

The Aura of the closest Generator is revealed to you in yellow. Lucky Star has a cool-down of 40/35/30 seconds.



New Map – Nostromo Wreckage

Explore the mysterious crash site of the iconic Nostromo. Visit landmarks familiar to the fans of the Alien franchise, in a unique setting where you will find yourself chased in and out of the ship. Run the Killer around the shuttle that brought Ripley to the world of the Entity. Navigate through the alien landscape, and you may yet escape from the remains of the wrecks.

The current PTB patch also brings with it tweaks to The Knight and The Demogorgon, as well as some updates. You can read the full patch notes for more information.

That's all the information we have about the Dead By Daylight (DBD) Alien Chapter, including its new Killer, Survivor, Perks, and Map. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.