Edward Waters football continued their five-game winning streak with a clutch come-from-behind victory over traditional SIAC Power Albany State University 31-27. The Tigers scored a last-second touchdown that secured the victory, similar to their homecoming crashing performance against Tuskegee University.

Offensively, the Tigers amassed 391 yards, with 281 through the air and 110 on the ground. Quarterback Jyron Russell had a standout performance, setting a new modern-era single-season passing yards record with 2,220 yards and surpassing the single-season passing touchdowns mark with 18. Wide receivers Nathan Rembert and Johnny Jones played key roles, combining for 12 receptions, 156 yards, and two touchdowns. Running back DeShaun Hugee contributed with a touchdown and 51 rushing yards.

Defensively, Widmyer Garçon and Ahmaud Jordan led the Tigers with their exceptional tackling, recording a total of 23 tackles between them.

Edward Waters started the game strong, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. However, Albany State quickly responded and took control of the game, building a significant lead. The Tigers managed to narrow the deficit with a late touchdown before halftime.

In the second half, Edward Waters fought back, reducing the lead to three points with a field goal and another touchdown. With an impressive 84-yard drive, the Tigers clinched the victory with a touchdown pass from Russell to Deven Thompson.

The win marks Edward Waters' fifth consecutive triumph, and they are now preparing to face Allen University in the AME Classic. Albany State, on the other hand, faces a tough challenge against Miles College as they strive to secure a spot in the SIAC Championship.