Over the years, Alex Morgan has grown to become one of the most prominent names in women’s professional soccer. She has since gained widespread recognition, breaking new ground within her sport and receiving awards such as FIFA World Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, and one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019. Let's dig into Alex Morgan’s net worth in 2024.

What is Alex Morgan’s Net Worth in 2024?: $3 million (estimate)

Alex Morgan’s net worth in 2024 is $3 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Morgan was born on July 2, 1989, to parents Michael and Pamela. Though she was born in San Dimas, California, she was raised with her two older sisters Jeni and Jeri in Diamond Bar, a nearby suburb. She was an athlete from an early age and grew up playing multiple sports. However, she particularly began playing her future profession, soccer, early on with the American Youth Soccer Organization. Her father Michael was among the first coaches she ever had.

Alex Morgan's early soccer career

She started her college career at UC Berkeley in 2007, where she played for the California Golden Bears for three years. Morgan eventually graduated one semester early, earning a degree in Political Economy and ending up third all-time in points and goals scored for her team.

Throughout her professional career, Morgan has signed with several clubs and has represented the United States in international competitions. She started her professional athletic career with the Western New York Flash, a club in the Women’s Professional Soccer League. She also went on to play in other leagues Portland Thorns FC, Orlando Pride, Lyon, and Tottenham Hotspur.

On December 13, 2021, the San Diego Wave FC, an expansion team within the National Women’s Soccer League, signed the 32-year-old striker. As for international play, Morgan has appeared in several FIFA World Cups and Olympics for the United States. Since her debut in 2010, Sportco reports that the American soccer star has had 110 goals in 180 appearances.

Alex Morgan's personal life

Morgan’s success in the field has also translated into it. Some of the businesses she’s worked with include AT&T, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Mondelez International, Nike, P&G, and Panasonic. She was also featured in several magazine covers and has played herself in numerous TV appearances. According to a 2015 TIME article, she earns more in endorsements than her actual salary, officially making her the highest-paid American female soccer player that year. This would help to add to Alex Morgan's net worth in 2022.

The 32-year-old striker met fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco at UC Berkeley. Carrasco himself is no slouch and plays professionally as a defensive midfielder. According to People, the couple married later on New Year’s Eve 2014 in front of 180 guests, later dancing to Jack Johnson’s song Better Together. Morgan expressed her elation after disclosing that they tied the knot at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, California.

“We are both so happy, grateful and excited to start our lives together as Mr. and Mrs. Carrasco. I truly married my best friend.”

In October 2019, Morgan and Carrasco announced that they were expecting their first daughter. Charlie Elena Carrasco was later born on May 7, 2020.

Alex's off-field endeavors

As a soccer couple, the two’s involvement with the U.S. State Department’s Sports Diplomacy Office has also been well-documented. In 2017, BORGEN reported that the husband and wife flew to Tanzania, where they visited schools and hosted soccer camps. Morgan herself published an article with The Players’ Tribune, where she talked about her experience with the lack of sports inclusivity.

“Zanzibar is predominantly Muslim, which presents a lot of different challenges for young girls on top of what other kids in Tanzania already face. Some young girls I met had been completely disowned by their families just because they played soccer, which, for girls, went against the cultural norm.”

Of course, this wasn’t the first time the 32-year-old forward has talked about soccer and a girl’s experience within the sport. In 2012, Morgan published The Kicks, a four-book series that focused on four young girls and their love for soccer.

United States Women's Soccer Team drama

Morgan was left off the USA women's team roster for the 2024 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup. Mia Fishel tore her ACL during the final day of training, which led Morgan to get called to the squad as her replacement. She wore a number seven jersey instead of her usual 13 and scored a goal in the tournament's first game.

However, the team didn't select Morgan for the 18-man roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. It was the first major tournament that Morgan didn't play in since the 2008 Olympics. Morgan may have seen the end was near after being left off that roster, and she announced her retirement from soccer on September 5th, 2024.

By way of pure excellence on the field, numerous endorsement deals, and several other media appearances, Morgan has established herself as one of the foremost female soccer figures of her generation. As a result, she has accumulated an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Were you at all stunned by Alex Morgan’s net worth in 2024?