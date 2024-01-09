Alex Pereira took to his instagram account teasing a potential title defense, so we take a look at his potential suitors to contend for the light heavyweight title.

Fresh off his dominant title victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 282, Alex Pereira has the MMA world buzzing with a cryptic Instagram post hinting at a potential return. But who will the enigmatic Brazilian face in the octagon? Let’s delve into the possibilities.

Alex Pereira teasing fight news on IG. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/l5AwJRwsRA — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 9, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev/Johnny Walker Winner

If Ankalaev prevails, we’ll likely see a methodical chess match on the ground, with Pereira’s striking arsenal forced to wait patiently for opportunities. Ankalaev’s wrestling would test Pereira’s takedown defense and ground grappling, potentially dragging the champion into a grueling war of attrition. Conversely, a Walker victory promises a fiery spectacle. Both men are heavy hitters with unpredictable tactics, setting the stage for a slugfest that could rewrite the division’s history in a single, explosive exchange.

Regardless of the winner, Pereira faces a unique challenge. Having conquered Prochazka’s unorthodox striking, he will now need to adapt to either the suffocating control of Ankalaev or the unpredictable chaos of Walker. His ability to analyze and adjust mid-fight, a quality he showcased against Prochazka, will be crucial in navigating the unknown territory presented by either contender.

Tom Aspinall

Enter the enigma that is Tom Aspinall. The Brazilian light heavyweight champion has been vocal about his desire to challenge fight in the heavyweight, even posting a cryptic Instagram story with the caption “30+300=3” Aspinall’s striking and grappling would make for an unpredictable matchup against Pereira’s technical brilliance. However, the significant weight discrepancy and Pereira’s lack of experience at heavyweight make this fight a long shot at best.

Alex Pereira is going to gain 30lbs, fight at Tom at UFC 300 and win 3 belts. 💯 pic.twitter.com/qJNQrlYXij — MMA Facts (@mmaminded) December 22, 2023

Israel Adesanya

Pereira, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion, wasted no time in calling out his former nemesis after his dominant victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 296. With a sly grin and a glint in his eyes, he declared, “Adesanya, come to daddy.” It was a bold invitation, a challenge steeped in history and laced with the promise of fireworks.

For Adesanya, a move to light heavyweight could be a chance to revitalize his career. After two consecutive losses at middleweight, a fresh challenge and a potential new weight class title could be the spark he needs to reignite his championship fire. For Pereira, facing Adesanya again would be more than just defending his belt; it would be a chance to settle the score once and for all, to prove his dominance over his most bitter rival on the grandest stage.

Ultimately, who Pereira faces next and when remains a mystery. But one thing is certain, the Brazilian champion’s next fight will be a must-watch event. His potent striking, enigmatic persona and champion’s swagger have captured the imagination of the MMA world. The UFC light heavyweight division is a deep and talented pool, and any one of these fighters could be a worthy opponent for Alex Pereira. The wait is on to see who steps up to challenge the reigning champion, but one thing is for sure, the fireworks are guaranteed.