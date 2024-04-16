Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega reveal the stillbirth of their daughter Indy. The couple who got married in 2014, went to Instagram to share the tragic news of their fourth child.
“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.
They added, “We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”
“God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms. The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all.”
In November, the couple announced that they were expecting. The pair posted a photo of them both smiling with Carlos' hand on Alexa's belly. “Thank God we love adventures,” they wrote alongside the photos. “Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!”
The couple shares three children: sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.
Fans and friends flocked to the comments to give the couple their support during this difficult time.
“We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite ❤️❤️❤️. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” actress Candace Cameron Bure wrote.
“Here for you guys. Can’t imagine what you’re going through ❤️❤️” fellow Big Time Rush singer James Maslow wrote.
“I’m so sorry for your loss my friend 😭😭😭 there are no words. I’m grateful for the hope of heaven… love you and praying for y’all,” Sadie Robertson Huff wrote.
“Praying and sending you and your family love and light! My deepest condolences 🤍🕊️” dancer Julianne Hough wrote.
