Alexander Skarsgård will play an anti-social, maybe fully-sentient android for Apple TV+.

Alexander Skarsgård will star and executive produce the bestselling sci-fi series The Murderbot Diaries for Apple TV+, Deadline reported.

The Hugo- and Nebula Award-winning book series was written by Martha Wells. The show is produced by Chris and Paul Weitz together with Paramount Television Studios.

Murderbot received the order for a series last year, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes interrupted the casting process. The series follows a Security Unit (SecUnit), a part robot, part android construct (Skarsgård). It was able to override its governor module, which then allowed it to develop independence, which it used to name itself Murderbot and watch soap operas.

Murderbot spends time with caring humans and fellow AIs, it starts to form friendships and emotional connections, which horrifies it. It just wants to be left alone and figure its place in the universe.

The book series currently has seven novels: All Systems Red, Artificial Condition, Rogue Protocol, Exit Strategy, Network Effect, Fugitive Telemetry, and System Collapse.

The Weitzes will write, direct and produce the series through their Depth of Field production company. Andrew Miano will also executive produce for the Weitzes company. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine will executive produce for Phantom Four. Author Wells will join the series as consulting producer.

Primetime Emmy-winner Skarsgård most recently played Lukas Matsson in the third and fourth seasons of the hit HBO series Succession.

Sci-fi filmmaker Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer for Apple TV+'s Foundation, which recently released its second season.

Paul Weitz wrote and directed Kevin Hart's Fatherhood on Netflix. Chris Weitz co-wrote John David Washington-led The Creator. Depth of Field's 2019 movie The Farewell won the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards best feature.