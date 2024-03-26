The UFC has just announced a heavyweight showdown between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida at UFC 302 on June 1st. This much-awaited match will be explosive as they both have devastating striking power and an undying fighting spirit.
Jailton Almeida will attempt to bounce back from his first UFC loss vs. Alexander Volkov this summer.
Right now, Almeida sits at No. 7 in the heavyweight division and has dispatched all three of his previous adversaries handsomely before running into No. 5 ranked Curtis Blaydes who defeated him via TKO in the second round at UFC 299. Almeida is a formidable force with his skillful submission games, he seeks to get himself back on track against another high-ranked foe.
Standing on the other side of the Octagon is the towering Russian monster, Alexander Volkov. He goes by the nickname ‘Drago’ to reflect his intimidating height and punching ability and currently lingers sixth in heavyweight rankings. A cunning striker who enjoys a massive reach advantage with sharp jabbing skills, that is what Volkov does best. He’s battled elite fighters such as Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, etc. thus proving that he belongs in this group of elites. However, after winning three straight fights Volkov will be looking to extend that winning streak to four when he takes on Jailton Almeida in this UFC 302 clash.
In this fight between Almeida and Volkov, it would represent the classic striker vs grappler fight. The interesting issue here is whether Almeida's versatile style plus finishing instincts can defy the experience plus technical striking abilities of Volkov.
This match is bound to be a thrilling clash of styles. Almeida, the young, aggressive submission stylist, will try to bring the battle down and demonstrate his grappling superiority. Conversely, Volkov, an experienced striker with long arms, will hope to use his jab as well as his powerful kicks in order to keep the fight vertical and pick apart Almeida from a distance.
Looking at it this way, who imposes their desires on the other fighter could determine whether they walk away victorious or not. Does Almeida have what it takes to pull Volkov down into a mat and then make sure that he taps out? Or Will Volkov’s quick striking and wrestling IQ be enough to avoid any kind of pressure from Almeida until he can win by decision?
Volkov vs. Almedia promises another intriguing addition to what is currently one of the most interesting divisions in UFC's heavyweight division. A victory for him would go a long way in boosting his chances of getting a title shot in future matches as well as send out some signals to other competitors regarding their capabilities. Alternatively, if Volkov wins this bout, it could help re-establish him among the elite heavyweights.
Expect an action-packed war when they meet at UFC 302 on June 1st since both fighters come into this match carrying something to prove before boxing gloves are laced up. This is certainly one matchup that fight fans will not want to miss on this what should be a stacked PPV event.