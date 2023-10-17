Alicia Keys has set the record straight after deleting an Instagram post amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that referenced paragliding.

Keys' Instagram post

On Monday, October 16, Keys posted a picture of herself wearing a green leather jacket. The caption read, “What would you do if u weren't afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth…”

She continued, “I've had my eyes on paragliding… 👀👀”

This caused some Instagram users to respond. Some found the use of the word “paragliding” triggering since Hamas terrorists use them during their attack of Israel on October 7.

The post was quickly deleted, and Keys subsequently posted a statement to her Instagram Stories. “The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace,” it read.

Guy Oseary's defense of Keys

Israeli-American manager Guy Oseary, a former manager of Keys, defended the singer in an Instagram post. ““There’s talk of an antisemitic post that my dear friend Alicia Keys had up on her Instagram,” the caption read. “I can confirm to anyone in my ✡️ community that needs to hear it: it’s NOT true.”

“There was a specific word in her post that our community at this very painful time find very triggering, but it was absolutely not connected in any way,” he continued. “I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

He concluded, “Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world. Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart.”

Alicia Keys is a Grammy-winning artist. She's released nine studio albums to date, including Santa Baby last year — her first Christmas album. Keys also embarked on the “Keys to the Summer” tour earlier this year.