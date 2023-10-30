LOS ANGELES — Crossroads high school in Santa Monica, CA recently agreed to a multi-year partnership with Flight Club. Flight Club is now the school's jersey and footwear partner. With the partnership beginning this season, the company also held the first  Flight Club Invitational at the Crossroads School Sports Complex on October 28 and 29. The invitational, a competitive high school basketball tournament, led to some of the best players in the nation participating.

Among those who played in the tournament was Alijah Arenas, who is the son of former NBA player and current podcaster Gilbert Arenas.

Alijah performed well in the tournament. He even dropped 32 points in one game, consistently hitting from the mid-range and finishing at the rim.

Alijah Arenas took some time to discuss a number of topics with ClutchPoints during the Flight Club Invitational, including what having a dad who played in the NBA is like.

“It's exciting. I think that it kind of just puts opportunities out there and just kind of, a chip on my back,” Arenas said. “I feel like I can hold that and just represent that.”

First Flight Club Invitational was a success

The event itself was a success. Former NBA stars such as Paul Pierce, Trevor Ariza, and Kenny Smith made appearances on Sunday.

The basketball was exciting to watch. Future stars like Emmanuel Stephen, Tajh Ariza, Eli and Isaac Ellis, EJ Vernon, and many others performed well on the court.

Given the success of the tournament overall, it would not be surprising to see Flight Club hold yet another invitational at some point down the road.