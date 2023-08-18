Aljamain Sterlings's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be in the region of $2 million. The current bantamweight champion, Sterling, is one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC. The champion squares off against “Suga” Sean O'Malley to defend his title on Saturday, Aug. 19, at UFC 292. Let's take a closer look at Sterling's net worth in 2023.

Aljamain Sterling's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

According to outlets like sportslens.com, Sterling's net worth before his upcoming big fight is around $2 million. A win over O'Malley would be one of Sterling's most lucrative payouts and surely increase his net worth.

The majority of Sterling's income has come from the UFC and other MMA events. Sterling is one of the biggest names in the sport and has been dominating for some time now.

Sterling is excellent when it comes to grappling. His style is sure to be difficult for O'Malley to handle. The champion has the potential to take advantage of O'Malley's aggressive style.

Sterling is a -250 favorite over the challenger. The fighter has a knack for finding unique ways to win his fights. He recently has won fights via disqualification, and two split-decision wins, during his championship reign. Actually, Sterling is the first UFC champion to win a title via disqualification. Overall he is 23-3 in his career. These wins have made Sterling's defense of his title uninspiring for some fans. Regardless, he always seems to find a way to win.

Early days

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Born July 31, 1989, the 34-year-old is originally from Uniondale, New York. Sterling thrives on the floor because of his wrestling background. He even has the nickname “The Funk Master” because of his unorthodox style. Sterling is of Jamaican descent.

Sterling wrestled at Morrisville State College before transferring to Cortland. He was a two-time Division III All-American with a record of 87-27.

The wrestler formed a relationship with UFC icon Jon Jones. He trained with Jones at The BombSquad in Ithica, New York. Sterling eventually started training at Serra-Longo Fight Team.

Sterling has also competed in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. There, he was the bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling's UFC career

Sterling made his UFC debut at UFC 170 against Cody Gibson. Sterling won the fight via unanimous decision.

At UFC Fight Night 88, Sterling suffered his first loss. Bryan Caraway got the best of Sterling, but it only made the young fighter stronger.

Sterling began to become a legit contender during the beginning of 2018. Since a 2017 loss to Marlon Moraes, Sterling has won nine straight fights.

The Jamaican-American won the bantamweight title at UFC 259 when Petr Yan was disqualified because of an illegal knee. He became the first UFC fighter to be crowned champion due to a disqualification. Sterling hasn't looked back since, becoming the winningest Bantamweight champion ever. He also has the most consecutive wins and consecutive title defenses in Bantamweight history.

He is ranked number six on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Sterling's most recent victory came over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Now Sterling takes on O'Malley in one of the biggest fights of his career. O'Malley is one of the sports rising stars, and he is sure to be hungry for an upset victory. While Sterling is the favorite, all it takes is one punch for his championship reign to end. O'Malley is an aggressive striker that likes to go for the knockout.