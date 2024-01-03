Fortnite allows players to redeem active codes and receive special items like XP, cosmetics, and more. However, after a certain period of time they do expire and can no longer be redeemed. Unfortunately, not everyone gets the chance to input the code, let alone even know about them. Therefore, we created a list of all active Fortnite Codes and how to redeem them.
All Active Fortnite Codes – January 2024
Revenge is best taken in your own hands.
Take it now! #FortniteUnderground pic.twitter.com/h6jFAmfmXG
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2023
|CODE
|STATUS
|BANANNANANANA
|Nanner Ringer Emote (Rare)
|Active (First 25 million to redeem)
Currently, only one active Fortnite Code is available, and only for a limited time. The new BANANNANANANA code only has 25 million uses, so redeem it right away if you think you want it. However, even if you are too late, a rare ringer emote is at least something you won't need to win games.
EXPIRED CODES: The following Fortnite Codes are expired, though you are certainly free to try them out just in case:
- 9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA
- LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5
- D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ
- 69JS-99GS-6344-STT8
- WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP
- XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
- FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
- 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ
- SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU
- SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT
- MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
- MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
- NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z
- 3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7
- 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
- 6AQFF-N3SMY-2E6XZ-ZD3A4
- FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
- Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
- XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
- P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
- Y2429-69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2
- PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
- FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL
- 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W
- YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6
- LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP
How To Redeem Active Fortnite Codes
- Visit the Fortnite Code Redemption website
- Login to your Epic Games Account
- Redeem your code
- Select activate after you've inputted the code
- Launch Fortnite to see if you unlocked the reward
Overall, the process of redeeming codes in Fortnite doesn't take much time, as long as you know your Epic Games Account info. Now that you now the process, checking back in regularly to redeem new codes should be a piece of cake.
We plan on updating the list of codes for players to help them receive in-game items. Don't worry if you missed any codes that already passed. Considering the popularity and success of Fortnite, Epic Games will surely release more codes and content for you to take part in. Therefore, just keep your eye out for any news on upcoming codes.
In recent news, Fortnite recently released a new update which updated the AR Enforcer stats while removing some of the Christmas-themed items and quests.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.