We created a list of all active Fortnite Codes and how to redeem them.

Fortnite allows players to redeem active codes and receive special items like XP, cosmetics, and more. However, after a certain period of time they do expire and can no longer be redeemed. Unfortunately, not everyone gets the chance to input the code, let alone even know about them. Therefore, we created a list of all active Fortnite Codes and how to redeem them.

All Active Fortnite Codes – January 2024

Revenge is best taken in your own hands. Take it now! #FortniteUnderground pic.twitter.com/h6jFAmfmXG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2023

CODE STATUS BANANNANANANA Nanner Ringer Emote (Rare) Active (First 25 million to redeem)

Currently, only one active Fortnite Code is available, and only for a limited time. The new BANANNANANANA code only has 25 million uses, so redeem it right away if you think you want it. However, even if you are too late, a rare ringer emote is at least something you won't need to win games.

EXPIRED CODES: The following Fortnite Codes are expired, though you are certainly free to try them out just in case:

9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA

LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5

D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ

69JS-99GS-6344-STT8

WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP

XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML

FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95

8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ

SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU

SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT

MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM

MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU

NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z

3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7

3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7

6AQFF-N3SMY-2E6XZ-ZD3A4

FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95

Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682

XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML

P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT

7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK

Y2429-69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2

PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG

7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK

FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL

3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W

YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6

LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP

How To Redeem Active Fortnite Codes

Visit the Fortnite Code Redemption website Login to your Epic Games Account Redeem your code Select activate after you've inputted the code Launch Fortnite to see if you unlocked the reward

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in Fortnite doesn't take much time, as long as you know your Epic Games Account info. Now that you now the process, checking back in regularly to redeem new codes should be a piece of cake.

We plan on updating the list of codes for players to help them receive in-game items. Don't worry if you missed any codes that already passed. Considering the popularity and success of Fortnite, Epic Games will surely release more codes and content for you to take part in. Therefore, just keep your eye out for any news on upcoming codes.

In recent news, Fortnite recently released a new update which updated the AR Enforcer stats while removing some of the Christmas-themed items and quests.

