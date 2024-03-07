Brawl Stars Season 24 begins today, with new Brawl Pass rewards, a new brawler, and much more. Overall, Season 24 comes with new gameplay features, like the new ranked mode and plenty of balance changes to switch up the meta. Without further ado, let's look at Season 24's rewards, including all the Coins, Power Points, Credits, and everything else you need.
Brawl Pass Season 24 Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Gems, Starr Drops & More
🌙 The tale of the #SandsOfTime begins here! 🌙
💃 Unlock Shelly Dancer from the Brawl Pass rewards!
⏳ Get the Brawl Pass Plus for the "Timeless" Player Title and Shelly Dancer color variations!
🏆 New Trophy Escape Mode is out now!
🦟 Angelo is now available in Starr Road
🧝… pic.twitter.com/PC04NvzlIR
— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) March 7, 2024
|REWARD
|FREE PASS
|BRAWL PASS
|BRAWL PASS PLUS
|FREE
|500 Power Points
|1000 Bling
|1500 Bling
|1
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–.
|2
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|3
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|4
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|1500 Coins
|5
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–.
|6
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|7
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|8
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|9
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–
|10
|1000 Power Points
|1000 Power Points
|1500 Power Points
|11
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|12
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|13
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–
|14
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|–
|15
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|16
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|17
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–
|18
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|19
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|20
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|–
|21
|Starr Drop
|Spray
|–
|22
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|23
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|24
|1000 Power Points
|1000 Power Points
|–
|25
|Starr Drop
|Unlock Brawler OR Boost Progress
|–
|26
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|27
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|28
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|29
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–.
|30
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|–.
|31
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|32
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|33
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–.
|34
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|–.
|35
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|36
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|37
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–
|38
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|39
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|40
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|–
|41
|Starr Drop
|Pin
|–
|42
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|43
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|44
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|1500 Coins
|45
|Starr Drop
|Icon
|–
|46
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|Shelly Dancer Iris Skin
|47
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|48
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|Shelly Dancer Dahlia
|49
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|50
|Legendary Starr Drop
|Shelly Dancer Skin
|Timeless Player Title
Overall, that includes all Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 24. To earn these rewards, players must earn XP by playing the game and completing quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers allow you to progress through the pass twice as fast!
However, if you don't want to pay money, then the free pass offers 2500 Power Points, over 20 Starr Drops, 50 gems, and credits to unlock a new brawler. Overall, it's going to be tough to earn all brawlers with this method, but it should be enough to help you upgrade your favorite brawler.
Furthermore, the Brawl Pass Plus offers more rewards, plus significant progress through your pass. However, even the base Pass, which already includes 50+ extra rewards, offers enough for most Brawl Stars players.
