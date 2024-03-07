Brawl Stars Season 24 begins today, with new Brawl Pass rewards, a new brawler, and much more. Overall, Season 24 comes with new gameplay features, like the new ranked mode and plenty of balance changes to switch up the meta. Without further ado, let's look at Season 24's rewards, including all the Coins, Power Points, Credits, and everything else you need.

Brawl Pass Season 24 Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Gems, Starr Drops & More

REWARDFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
FREE500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPin.
2100 Credits100 Credits.
3Starr Drop100 Bling.
41000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
5Starr DropPin.
6100 Credits100 Credits.
7Starr Drop100 Bling.
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling
201000 Coins1000 Coins
21Starr DropSpray
22100 Credits100 Credits
23Starr Drop100 Bling
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points
25Starr DropUnlock Brawler OR Boost Progress
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPin.
301000 Coins1000 Coins.
31Starr Drop100 Bling.
32100 Credits100 Credits.
33Starr DropPin.
341000 Coins1000 Coins.
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling.
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropIcon
46100 Credits100 CreditsShelly Dancer Iris Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsShelly Dancer Dahlia
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropShelly Dancer SkinTimeless Player Title
Overall, that includes all Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 24. To earn these rewards, players must earn XP by playing the game and completing quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers allow you to progress through the pass twice as fast!

However, if you don't want to pay money, then the free pass offers 2500 Power Points, over 20 Starr Drops, 50 gems, and credits to unlock a new brawler. Overall, it's going to be tough to earn all brawlers with this method, but it should be enough to help you upgrade your favorite brawler.

Furthermore, the Brawl Pass Plus offers more rewards, plus significant progress through your pass. However, even the base Pass, which already includes 50+ extra rewards, offers enough for most Brawl Stars players.

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.