A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk released today for Season 24, Sands of Time showing off a brand new brawler, ranked mode, and more. Overall, this Brawl Talk came packed with tons of content from a new Starr Drop, new solo mode, new Hypercharges, and much more. Without further ado, let's dive in and look at everything coming in Season 24 and beyond!
Brawl Stars Season 24 Brawl Talk – Two New Brawlers Angelo & Melodie
The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk for Season 24 mentioned the addition of two new Brawlers, Angelo &.
Angelo – New Epic Brawler for Brawl Stars Season 24
Firstly, Angelo is an Epic Brawler joining Willow's trio. He's a long range brawler who's attack gains more power the longer you aim. Furthermore, he can hover over water like Eve, making him the second brawler to do so. For his Super, he places down a swampy puddle which damages enemies over time while buffing his attacks (if he remains in the puddle) via poison damage.
Melodie – New Mythic Brawler (Arriving Late March) for Brawl Stars Season 24
Overall, Melodie is a relatively mid-to-long range brawler who deals moderate damage with one projectile in Brawl Stars. However, each attack she connects summons musical notes (up to 3 max) which spin around her. Furthermore, enemies who make contact with these notes receive significant damage. These notes disappear over time.
Furthermore, Melodie's Super grants her three possible dashes during one activation. You don't have to use all three. However, this ability might come in handy for those looking to get away, or close to the enemy. You can't recharge your Super unless all three dashes are used. Overall, this works wonder when you have three musical notes around you, so you can dash towards enemies and deal a ton of damage.
Brawl Stars Season 24 – All New Hypercharges & Hypercharge Unleashed Event
Six new brawlers will be receive new Hypercharges in the next update. Overall, the new Hypercharges include:
- Cordelius
- Slows down enemy he sent to Shadow Realm
- Buzz
- Infinite use of Super during Hypercharge
- El Primo
- Big area of impact for Super, while dragging enemy towards him
- Belle
- Super hones in on her targets
- Sprout
- Walls deal damage if enemies touch it
- Bibi
- Bubblegum Super splits into two if it lands on target
Additionally, Brawl Stars plans to release a new Hypercharge Unleashed event, but with a Solo Showdown-only theme this time. However, your Hypercharges and Supers will charge much faster as a result. Complete the event to earn a brand new Hypercharge.
Brawl Stars Releasing New Solo Mode In Season 24 – Brawl Talk
Brawl Stars is adding a new solo mode called Trophy Escape. Overall, the mode works similarly to solo showdown, with 10 players pinned against each other. You must win by earning trophies via defeating enemies or Bots, or being the last player standing.
When five players are eliminated, different portals on the map activate, allowing you to actually leave the battle with the amount of trophies you earned. However, this portal undergoes a long activation time, meaning you'll need to survive and stand on it when it finally activates. Dying means you lose your trophies, so step in the portal if you feel you're not going to win!
Lastly, defeating a brawler means you earn all the trophies they dropped. Thankfully, this mode features no poison clouds, since portals exist on the edge of maps. If nobody extracts until the time runs out, everyone loses.
Brawl Stars To Replace Power League With New Rank Mode – Brawl Talk Season 24
You heard that right! Power League is no more. However, Brawl Stars will implement a new Ranked Mode called… well… Ranked. Overall, here are the biggest notes we know so far:
- Players can only select brawlers with a Power Level of 9 or higher
- From Bronze To Gold Rank
- Best-of-one matches with no banning phase
- From Diamond To Masters Rank
- Best-of-three matches with a banning phase
- Players can only move up to Diamond Rank when they have 12 brawlers with a Power Level of 9 or higher
- Removed Team Queues – you can play solo, as a duo, or trio
- Rank resets after every season (Duration – 1 month long)
- You will receive a boost every new season to help you catch up ONLY if you played Ranked in the previous season
- New Ranked Quests which offer XP and incentive to play the mode
Overall Brawl Stars plans to implement three modifiers each Ranked Season to keep it simple and easy to learn. Additionally, some of these modifiers may appear in Mega Pig. Furthermore, they plan to test this new structure for the next two seasons to see how things go. The new modifiers include:
-
- Quick Fire – When an attack hits your target, you reload ammo
- Time Detonation – environment is progressively destroyed
- Health Friend – All brawlers have HP equal to the highest member of their team (Frank mains unite)
- Barbed Ammo – All attacks deal a little damage over time briefly
- Sick Beats – All Brawlers immune to slows and stuns
- New Ranked Starr Drop
- Enables you collect cosmetic-only rewards from previous Power League Seasons, or bling if you've collected them all
- Additionally, exclusive skins from previous seasons will receive re-colors and will be rewards as well
- Furthermore, a new Skin of The Season enables players to possibly receive a free skin with no additional purchase option
- All these Skins remain forever and never go away
- Ranked Rewards – Other possible ranked rewards include:
- Legendary Starr Drops (starting at Diamond Rank)
Lastly, Brawl Stars will improve the Report button with a new reputation meter for players. Overall, if you have a good reputation (green), you have nothing to worry about. However, repeated toxic offenders in the red will receive a time out. This results in Ranked match suspensions to keep you from playing. Overall, the reporting feature now includes three options:
- Bad Random – No Skill
- Griff Play – Sabotaging team chances or AFK
- Cheating – hacks, bots, etc
Overall, you only receive 10 reports per day. Therefore, make sure you actually report players who deserve to be. Finally, here's the last few tidbits for Season 24:
- Fame now grants you special cosmetics. Additionally, new cosmetics include:
- Animated background for battle card, animated player profiles and pins
- Championship challenge returns in March
- Satisfaction button for user feedback after matches
Overall, that includes everything in Brawl Stars Season 24's Brawl Talk, from new Brawlers, a new Ranked Mode, and much more. We look forward to seeing Angelo and Melodie in Brawl Stars next season Furthermore, we can't wait to see community feedback for the new Ranked Seasons, which seem like a massive improvement over Power League.
For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.