Angelo, the newest Epic Brawler for Brawl Stars Season 24 releases soon. The first of two brawlers coming in Season 24, this pesky mosquito comes with some unique attacks, gadgets, star powers, and more. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock Angelo in Brawl Stars, as well as his best setup and modes.
Brawl Stars Angelo Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Epic Brawler
To unlock Angelo in Starr Road, players must earn 925 credits when he releases on March 7th, 2024. However, those who want to use him now can also purchase his Early Access Kit for $14.99 USD plus tax. Additionally, this Early Access bundle comes with eight total pins, 5000 total coins, 2400 Power Points, a new spray, and the Elf Angelo Skin. Make sure Angelo is your selected brawler on Starr Road so your progress goes towards unlocking him.
Angelo joins Willow as the two only need one more to form their own trio. Furthermore, Angelo seems to be quite the matchmaker, judging from what we've seen from recent Brawl Stars content.
Brawl Stars Angelo Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level
Angelo is a long-range brawler who hovers over water like Eve. Overall, he's a single projectile brawler with a unique aiming mechanic that differentiates himself from the others.
Angelo's main attack, Take Aim, is a single-projectile attack which gains more damage the longer you aim with it. Overall, players can rapidly fire attacks for minimum damage, or charge their attack to deal a ton. Furthermore, any stuns, knockbacks, grabs, etc., all cancel Angelo's attack. Additionally, Angelo can not auto-heal when his attack is charging. Overall, it takes 2.5 seconds to charge Angelo's main attack.
Angelo's Super, Welcome To The Swamp, lets our mosquito brawler place a toxic cloud which lasts for 8 seconds. Overall, it damages enemies a total of nine times if they remain in its AOE. Furthermore, when Angelo uses his main attack within his Super, his attack deals poison damage over 3 seconds (25% of his main attack damage).
Angelo leaves a toxic area on the ground that lasts for 8 seconds. The damage can hit 9 times if the enemy remains standing on the area. If Angelo uses his main attack in the Super area, he also deals four ticks of 25% of his damage over time to enemies over 3 seconds.
Lastly, Angelo did not release with a new Hypercharge ability. However, we do know his stats at launch:
|POWER LEVEL
|HEALTH
|Take Aim – Min Damage
|Take Aim – Max Damage
|Welcome To The Swamp Damage (Damage Per Second)
|1
|3000
|220
|2200
|500
|2
|3300
|242
|2420
|550
|3
|3600
|264
|2640
|600
|4
|3900
|286
|2860
|650
|5
|4200
|308
|3080
|700
|6
|4500
|330
|3300
|750
|7
|4800
|352
|3520
|800
|8
|5100
|374
|3740
|850
|9
|5400
|396
|3960
|900
|10
|5700
|418
|4180
|950
|11
|6000
|440
|4400
|1000
Angelo Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?
Overall, the newest Epic Brawler comes with two new gadgets:
- Stinging Flight
- “Fly into air for 1.0 seconds. Drain health from nearby enemies on takeoff.” – Actual Health Drainage damage is based on level:
- Level 7 – 528
- Level 8 – 561
- Level 9 – 594
- Level 10 – 627
- Level 11 – 660
- Master Fletcher
- “The next Take Aim pierces enemies and the environment.”
Furthermore, Angelo launches with two new Star Powers:
- Empower
- “Staying inside the Super will heal Angelo (per second).” – Healing rate based on level:
- Level 9 – 540
- Level 10 – 570
- Level 11 – 600
- Flow
Additionally, the following Gadgets are at Angelo's disposal:
- Speed
- Vision
- Health
- Shield
- Damage
- Gadget Charge
Brawl Stars Angelo Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup
Overall, we actually prefer the Master Fletcher Gadget for two reasons. Firstly, Angelo already hovers over water and comes with a very fast movement speed. Therefore, getting away from enemies shouldn't be as difficult. Secondly, shooting past walls or piercing enemies enables you to take out pesky brawlers with low HP who want to heal up. That said, Stinging Flight also comes in handy when dodging a powerful enemy projectile like Brock's rockets.
For Star Powers, we prefer Empower. Since Angelo can't heal while aiming, he can place down his Super and heal while keeping pressure on enemies. Personally, his Super's radius is too small to really make major impact on enemies. Therefore, we prefer it better to use it as a little healing pool while you attack. However, if speed is your thing, Flow should make water traversal much easier.
For gears we recommend a Damage Gear with either a Gadget Recharge or Health Gear. Overall, an extra gadget use always helps, especially in dragged out matches. Additionally, the Health gear helps for a brawler who can't heal while aiming.
Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Angelo In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)
- Bounty
- Angelo's long range makes him great for any team-based death-match type mode. Overall, he can use water to escape close-range enemies like Edgar, Mortis, or Primo. However, just make sure to keep your distance and take time to heal. Try using the Empower Star Power to heal so you can keep attacking to gain map control.
- Knockout
- Like Bounty, Angelo's long range and quick movement make him a worthy opponent. If there's not much water to hover over, try switching to the Stinging Flight Gadget to hop over a wall, drain some health, and get some distance. Again, Empower makes healing much easier if you still want to attack.
- Wipeout
- Lastly, Wipeout, like the other modes above, typically favor longer range brawlers. Overall, we like the Master Fletcher Gadget to shoot past walls and pierce enemies. With Angelo's full damage, opponents like Tick will shiver in fear of the potential damage you will unload. Just make sure to keep your distance and watch out for close-range brawlers.
Brawl Stars Angelo Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Angelo In?
- Hot Zone
- Hot Zone favors the bold, and the tanky. While Angelo's Super damages over time, it's radius is smaller than the Hot Zone itself. Therefore, enemies can still capture it and avoid your Super entirely. Furthermore, Angelo's inability to heal while aiming makes him difficult to keep alive in the Zone.
- Brawl Ball
- As a single projectile brawler with no stuns, knockbacks, or grab mechanics, Angelo is basically useless in Brawl Ball. His Super might be useful for damaging enemies by their own spawn, but he just doesn't deal enough damage quickly enough to win games.
- Solo Showdown
- In Duos, Angelo works very well with a solid teammate. However, in Solos he isn't the best option. Sure, he moves fast, but the time it takes for him to deal massive damage is considerable. Close range brawlers will have no difficulty catching up to him and giving him a smackdown.
However, a few basic modes in which Angelo does pretty well in includes Heist and Duels.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the newest brawler in this Brawl Stars Angelo Guide. We hope you enjoy the first of Season 24's newest brawlers. Make sure to grab all the Season 23 rewards before it officially ends this Thursday.
