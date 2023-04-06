Quantcast

All Fortnite Dances Available Up To Date List

Fortnite is well-known for its hit dance moves, which made them more entertaining up to the point of having collaborations with viral trends and popular songs. These dances are based from viral TikTok dance challenges or trends as well as topping song charts that have crazed dance moves. Here’s all of the dance moves known in Fortnite that you can get so far so you can prepare yourself when it hits your in-game store rotation.

When you win a Victory Royale, what better way to celebrate than your favorite dance emote, especially the current trending ones. Show off your dance skills in-game while even imitating it if you want to irl. We’ve gathered all the possible dance emotes that you can get so far in the game.

Here’s a list of all the dance emotes that are available in Fortnite.

All Dance Emotes Fortnite

EmoteSongCost
Bim Bam BoomBim Bam toi by Carla500 V-Bucks
Blinding LightsBlinding Lights by The Weekend500 V-Bucks
Bounce Wit’ ItDo It To It by ACRAZE feat. Cherish500 V-Bucks
Build UpBuild A B*tch by Bella Poarch500 V-Bucks
Chicken Wing ItThe Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop500 V-Bucks
CopinesCopines by Aya Nakamura500 V-Bucks
CrazyBoy500 V-Bucks
CrossbounceKẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh500 V-Bucks
Dance MonkeyDance Monkey by Tones And I300 V-Bucks
Don’t Start NowDon’t Start Now by Dua Lipa500 V-Bucks
Dynamic Shuffle500 V-Bucks
Everybody Loves MeTeach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District500 V-Bucks
Feel The FlowToco Toco To by Dixson Waz500 V-Bucks
Fishin’500 V-Bucks
Forget Me NotForget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen500 V-Bucks
Freedom WheelsSkate by Silk Sonic500 V-Bucks
Frolic500 V-Bucks
Gangnam StyleGangnam Style by PSY500 V-Bucks
Get Gone500 V-Bucks
Get GriddyRight Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy500 V-Bucks
Gloss500 V-Bucks
Go MufasaBOP by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Gunslinger SmokeshowThat That by PSY & Suga of BTS500 V-Bucks
Hang Loose CelebrationOnly available in the Chapter 2: Season 6 Battle Pass
Head BangerSICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake300 V-Bucks
Heart Of A KingLove Again by The Kid LAROI500 V-Bucks
Hey Now!Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington500 V-Bucks
Hit ItHit the Quan by iLoveMemphis500 V-Bucks
I Like To Move ItI Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman500 V-Bucks
I’m DiamondDynamite by BTS800 V-Bucks
In Da PartyIn Da Getto by J Balvin & Skrillex500 V-Bucks
It’s A VibeAlors on danse by Stromae300 V-Bucks
It’s Dynamite!Dynamite by BTS800 V-Bucks
Jabba SwitchwayBOP by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Jiggle JiggleJiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux500 V-Bucks
Jug BandPoker Face by Lady Gaga500 V-Bucks
Jump AroundJump Around by House of Pain400 V-Bucks
Keep It MelloFree as part of the Showtime Challenges
Last ForeverLast Forever by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Lazer Blast500 V-Bucks
Leave The Door OpenLeave The Door Open by Silk Sonic500 V-Bucks
Leilt ElomrLeilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki500 V-Bucks
Lunar PartyOnly available in the Chapter 4: Season 1 Battle Pass
Marsh Walk500 V-Bucks
Master of PuppetsMaster of Puppets by Metallica500 V-Bucks
Maximum BounceVibr8 by Marshmello500 V-Bucks
Mi-Ya-HiDragostea Din Tei by O-Zone400 V-Bucks
Monster MashMonster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett500 V-Bucks
My WorldFly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Never GonnaNever Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley500 V-Bucks
Ninja Style300 V-Bucks
Onda OndaTesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum500 V-Bucks
Out WestOut West by the JackBoys500 V-Bucks
Poki500 V-Bucks
Pull UpROCKSTAR by DaBaby500 V-Bucks
Pump Me UpAbout Damn Time by Lizzo300 V-Bucks
Pump Up The JamPump Up The Jam by Technotronic500 V-Bucks
Roller VibesKiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin)
RollieRolex by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Rushin’ AroundRasputin by Boney M500 V-Bucks
SavageSavage by Megan Thee Stallion500 V-Bucks
Say SoSay So by Doja Cat500 V-Bucks
Shout!Shout by Otis Day & The Knights400 V-Bucks
Side Shuffle500 V-Bucks
SmeezeIn My City by KingMostWanted500 V-Bucks
Socks500 V-Bucks
Stay AfloatSTAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber300 V-Bucks
SteadyOwn Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya MacOnly available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass
StuckUp by Cardi B500 V-Bucks
Sway500 V-Bucks
The Dance LAROISTAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber500 V-Bucks
The Flowalternative woah challenge by Adam Rose500 V-Bucks
The MacarenaMacarena by Los Del Río500 V-Bucks
The Pollo Dance300 V-Bucks
The RenegadeLottery by K Camp500 V-Bucks
The Silencer200 V-Bucks
Toosie SlideToosie Slide by Drake500 V-Bucks
TootseeTootsee Roll by 69 Boyz500 V-Bucks
TriumphantTriunfo by Emicida500 V-Bucks
Wake UpLit Right Now by Ayo & Teo500 V-Bucks
Wanna See MeWhole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby500 V-Bucks
Wu-Tang Is ForeverC.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan300 V-Bucks

Most of the dances are rare already since some can only be acquired during battle passes on past chapters and seasons, while some are rare in its own since they have not shown themselves in the in-game store for ages. We’ll add more dances here once more of them hits the game. 

