All Fortnite Dances Available Up To Date List

Fortnite is well-known for its hit dance moves, which made them more entertaining up to the point of having collaborations with viral trends and popular songs. These dances are based from viral TikTok dance challenges or trends as well as topping song charts that have crazed dance moves. Here’s all of the dance moves known in Fortnite that you can get so far so you can prepare yourself when it hits your in-game store rotation.

When you win a Victory Royale, what better way to celebrate than your favorite dance emote, especially the current trending ones. Show off your dance skills in-game while even imitating it if you want to irl. We’ve gathered all the possible dance emotes that you can get so far in the game.

Here’s a list of all the dance emotes that are available in Fortnite.

All Dance Emotes Fortnite

Emote Song Cost Bim Bam Boom Bim Bam toi by Carla 500 V-Bucks Blinding Lights Blinding Lights by The Weekend 500 V-Bucks Bounce Wit’ It Do It To It by ACRAZE feat. Cherish 500 V-Bucks Build Up Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch 500 V-Bucks Chicken Wing It The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop 500 V-Bucks Copines Copines by Aya Nakamura 500 V-Bucks CrazyBoy – 500 V-Bucks Crossbounce Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh 500 V-Bucks Dance Monkey Dance Monkey by Tones And I 300 V-Bucks Don’t Start Now Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa 500 V-Bucks Dynamic Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks Everybody Loves Me Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District 500 V-Bucks Feel The Flow Toco Toco To by Dixson Waz 500 V-Bucks Fishin’ – 500 V-Bucks Forget Me Not Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen 500 V-Bucks Freedom Wheels Skate by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Frolic – 500 V-Bucks Gangnam Style Gangnam Style by PSY 500 V-Bucks Get Gone – 500 V-Bucks Get Griddy Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy 500 V-Bucks Gloss – 500 V-Bucks Go Mufasa BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Gunslinger Smokeshow That That by PSY & Suga of BTS 500 V-Bucks Hang Loose Celebration – Only available in the Chapter 2: Season 6 Battle Pass Head Banger SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake 300 V-Bucks Heart Of A King Love Again by The Kid LAROI 500 V-Bucks Hey Now! Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington 500 V-Bucks Hit It Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis 500 V-Bucks I Like To Move It I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman 500 V-Bucks I’m Diamond Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks In Da Party In Da Getto by J Balvin & Skrillex 500 V-Bucks It’s A Vibe Alors on danse by Stromae 300 V-Bucks It’s Dynamite! Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks Jabba Switchway BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Jiggle Jiggle Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux 500 V-Bucks Jug Band Poker Face by Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Jump Around Jump Around by House of Pain 400 V-Bucks Keep It Mello – Free as part of the Showtime Challenges Last Forever Last Forever by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Lazer Blast – 500 V-Bucks Leave The Door Open Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Leilt Elomr Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki 500 V-Bucks Lunar Party – Only available in the Chapter 4: Season 1 Battle Pass Marsh Walk – 500 V-Bucks Master of Puppets Master of Puppets by Metallica 500 V-Bucks Maximum Bounce Vibr8 by Marshmello 500 V-Bucks Mi-Ya-Hi Dragostea Din Tei by O-Zone 400 V-Bucks Monster Mash Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett 500 V-Bucks My World Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Never Gonna Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley 500 V-Bucks Ninja Style – 300 V-Bucks Onda Onda Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum 500 V-Bucks Out West Out West by the JackBoys 500 V-Bucks Poki – 500 V-Bucks Pull Up ROCKSTAR by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Pump Me Up About Damn Time by Lizzo 300 V-Bucks Pump Up The Jam Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic 500 V-Bucks Roller Vibes Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA 1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin) Rollie Rolex by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Rushin’ Around Rasputin by Boney M 500 V-Bucks Savage Savage by Megan Thee Stallion 500 V-Bucks Say So Say So by Doja Cat 500 V-Bucks Shout! Shout by Otis Day & The Knights 400 V-Bucks Side Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks Smeeze In My City by KingMostWanted 500 V-Bucks Socks – 500 V-Bucks Stay Afloat STAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber 300 V-Bucks Steady Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac Only available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass Stuck Up by Cardi B 500 V-Bucks Sway – 500 V-Bucks The Dance LAROI STAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber 500 V-Bucks The Flow alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose 500 V-Bucks The Macarena Macarena by Los Del Río 500 V-Bucks The Pollo Dance – 300 V-Bucks The Renegade Lottery by K Camp 500 V-Bucks The Silencer – 200 V-Bucks Toosie Slide Toosie Slide by Drake 500 V-Bucks Tootsee Tootsee Roll by 69 Boyz 500 V-Bucks Triumphant Triunfo by Emicida 500 V-Bucks Wake Up Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Wanna See Me Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby 500 V-Bucks Wu-Tang Is Forever C.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan 300 V-Bucks Most of the dances are rare already since some can only be acquired during battle passes on past chapters and seasons, while some are rare in its own since they have not shown themselves in the in-game store for ages. We’ll add more dances here once more of them hits the game.