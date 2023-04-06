All Fortnite Dances Available Up To Date List

Fortnite is well-known for its hit dance moves, which made them more entertaining up to the point of having collaborations with viral trends and popular songs. These dances are based from viral TikTok dance challenges or trends as well as topping song charts that have crazed dance moves. Here’s all of the dance moves known in Fortnite that you can get so far so you can prepare yourself when it hits your in-game store rotation.
When you win a Victory Royale, what better way to celebrate than your favorite dance emote, especially the current trending ones. Show off your dance skills in-game while even imitating it if you want to irl. We’ve gathered all the possible dance emotes that you can get so far in the game.
All Dance Emotes Fortnite
|Emote
|Song
|Cost
|Bim Bam Boom
|Bim Bam toi by Carla
|500 V-Bucks
|Blinding Lights
|Blinding Lights by The Weekend
|500 V-Bucks
|Bounce Wit’ It
|Do It To It by ACRAZE feat. Cherish
|500 V-Bucks
|Build Up
|Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch
|500 V-Bucks
|Chicken Wing It
|The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop
|500 V-Bucks
|Copines
|Copines by Aya Nakamura
|500 V-Bucks
|CrazyBoy
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Crossbounce
|Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh
|500 V-Bucks
|Dance Monkey
|Dance Monkey by Tones And I
|300 V-Bucks
|Don’t Start Now
|Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
|500 V-Bucks
|Dynamic Shuffle
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Everybody Loves Me
|Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District
|500 V-Bucks
|Feel The Flow
|Toco Toco To by Dixson Waz
|500 V-Bucks
|Fishin’
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Forget Me Not
|Forget Me Nots by Patrice Rushen
|500 V-Bucks
|Freedom Wheels
|Skate by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Frolic
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Gangnam Style
|Gangnam Style by PSY
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Gone
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Griddy
|Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy
|500 V-Bucks
|Gloss
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Go Mufasa
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Gunslinger Smokeshow
|That That by PSY & Suga of BTS
|500 V-Bucks
|Hang Loose Celebration
|–
|Only available in the Chapter 2: Season 6 Battle Pass
|Head Banger
|SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake
|300 V-Bucks
|Heart Of A King
|Love Again by The Kid LAROI
|500 V-Bucks
|Hey Now!
|Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington
|500 V-Bucks
|Hit It
|Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis
|500 V-Bucks
|I Like To Move It
|I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman
|500 V-Bucks
|I’m Diamond
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|In Da Party
|In Da Getto by J Balvin & Skrillex
|500 V-Bucks
|It’s A Vibe
|Alors on danse by Stromae
|300 V-Bucks
|It’s Dynamite!
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|Jabba Switchway
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Jiggle Jiggle
|Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
|500 V-Bucks
|Jug Band
|Poker Face by Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Jump Around
|Jump Around by House of Pain
|400 V-Bucks
|Keep It Mello
|–
|Free as part of the Showtime Challenges
|Last Forever
|Last Forever by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Lazer Blast
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Leave The Door Open
|Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Leilt Elomr
|Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki
|500 V-Bucks
|Lunar Party
|–
|Only available in the Chapter 4: Season 1 Battle Pass
|Marsh Walk
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Master of Puppets
|Master of Puppets by Metallica
|500 V-Bucks
|Maximum Bounce
|Vibr8 by Marshmello
|500 V-Bucks
|Mi-Ya-Hi
|Dragostea Din Tei by O-Zone
|400 V-Bucks
|Monster Mash
|Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
|500 V-Bucks
|My World
|Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Never Gonna
|Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley
|500 V-Bucks
|Ninja Style
|–
|300 V-Bucks
|Onda Onda
|Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum
|500 V-Bucks
|Out West
|Out West by the JackBoys
|500 V-Bucks
|Poki
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Pull Up
|ROCKSTAR by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Pump Me Up
|About Damn Time by Lizzo
|300 V-Bucks
|Pump Up The Jam
|Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic
|500 V-Bucks
|Roller Vibes
|Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA
|1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin)
|Rollie
|Rolex by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Rushin’ Around
|Rasputin by Boney M
|500 V-Bucks
|Savage
|Savage by Megan Thee Stallion
|500 V-Bucks
|Say So
|Say So by Doja Cat
|500 V-Bucks
|Shout!
|Shout by Otis Day & The Knights
|400 V-Bucks
|Side Shuffle
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Smeeze
|In My City by KingMostWanted
|500 V-Bucks
|Socks
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Stay Afloat
|STAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber
|300 V-Bucks
|Steady
|Own Brand Freestyle by FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac
|Only available in the Chapter 3: Season 3 Battle Pass
|Stuck
|Up by Cardi B
|500 V-Bucks
|Sway
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|The Dance LAROI
|STAY by The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber
|500 V-Bucks
|The Flow
|alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose
|500 V-Bucks
|The Macarena
|Macarena by Los Del Río
|500 V-Bucks
|The Pollo Dance
|–
|300 V-Bucks
|The Renegade
|Lottery by K Camp
|500 V-Bucks
|The Silencer
|–
|200 V-Bucks
|Toosie Slide
|Toosie Slide by Drake
|500 V-Bucks
|Tootsee
|Tootsee Roll by 69 Boyz
|500 V-Bucks
|Triumphant
|Triunfo by Emicida
|500 V-Bucks
|Wake Up
|Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Wanna See Me
|Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby
|500 V-Bucks
|Wu-Tang Is Forever
|C.R.E.A.M. by Wu-Tang Clan
|300 V-Bucks
Most of the dances are rare already since some can only be acquired during battle passes on past chapters and seasons, while some are rare in its own since they have not shown themselves in the in-game store for ages. We’ll add more dances here once more of them hits the game.
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.