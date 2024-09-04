NBA 2K25 Season 1 has arrived, with tons of new rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Furthermore, the Premium Pass also returns, offering players a chance to earn extra rewards if they purchase it. Overall, NBA 2K25 Season 1 offers 80 free rewards between MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, there are another 40 rewards for premium pass members. Without further ado, let's take a look at all of them,

NBA 2K25 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Trendsetter MyCAREER RewardsTrendsetter MyTEAM Rewards‘Lemme See' Teammote
2‘Underwater' MyCOURT Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Sol Player IndicatorSol & Jacks Player Indicators‘Recognize' Banner Emote
430 Min 2XP CoinEmerald Yao Ming80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
5Sickle Cell Awareness BallSickle Cell Awareness Ball2,500 VC
6Dynamic Duo Banners Set80+ OVR Player Option PackReptilian Scale Face Paint
7Fireballs Green ReleaseSeason 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect Release4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Jacks Player Indicator3 Ascension Picks‘Hooper' Detroit Pistons Mascot
10Tier 2 Synergy Badge PackEmerald Jaylen Brown10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Franchise Playbook and Logo Option Packss2,500 VC
12Lime Green EyesFranchise Arena and Court Floor Option PacksJet Black Shades
1360 Min 2XP Coin4 Ascension Picks84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
14Inline SkatesFranchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2)2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' BadgeSapphire Mike Miller60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16‘Cityscape' MyCOURT Mural60 Min 2XP CoinsDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)84+ OVR Player Option Pack2,500 VC
18Green Ball Trail5,000 MTOversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension Picks87+ OVR Player Option Pack
20‘Franklin The Dog' – Philadelphia 76ers MascotRuby Damon Stoudamire2,500 VC
2160 Min 2XP CoinBronze Badge Option Pack6x – 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
22Emotes Package #287+ OVR Player Option Pack4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Short Locs with BeadsSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
24Dynamic Duo Banners Set6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 Synergy Badge PackAmethyst Juwan Howard25,000 MT
26Emotes Package #3Gold Badge Option Pack2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games)5,000 MT6x – 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
2860 Min 2XP Coin7 Ascension Picks90+ OVR Player Option Pack
29Dynamic Duo Banners Set120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge90+ OVR Player Option Pack‘Hugo' – Charlotte Hornets Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games)Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 3)10 Ascension Picks
32Tropical Moto Pants10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Season 1 REC Leg Sleeve8 Ascension Picks30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Dynamic Duo Banners SetHall of Fame BadgeHall of Fame Badge Option Pack
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)Diamond Tony Parker5,000 VC
36Wrestling SingletDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)Premium Wrestling Singlet
37120 Min 2XP CoinTakeover Option PackTakeover Option Pack (Pick 2)
38‘Big Shot' Teammote10 Ascension Picks10,000 VC
39Plastic Action Figure Mascot10,000 MTGlow-In-The-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot & Basketball
Related NewsArticle continues below
How To Scan Your Face Into NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER & MyCAREER
NBA 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailers
NBA 2K24 Locker Codes – All Active Locker Codes for MyTEAM and MyCareer
Rockets’ NBA 2K25 all-time highest-ranked players
40Pink Diamond Tracy McGradyBadge Elevator: Instant +2 Level BoostPremium Pass Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady

Overall, that includes all NBA 2K25 Season 1 rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play games across both MyTEAM and MyCAREER to earn progress for both paths. Furthermore, use any Double XP Coins you receive to level up faster. We wish you the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.