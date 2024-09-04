NBA 2K25 Season 1 has arrived, with tons of new rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Furthermore, the Premium Pass also returns, offering players a chance to earn extra rewards if they purchase it. Overall, NBA 2K25 Season 1 offers 80 free rewards between MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, there are another 40 rewards for premium pass members. Without further ado, let's take a look at all of them,

NBA 2K25 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Trendsetter MyCAREER Rewards Trendsetter MyTEAM Rewards ‘Lemme See' Teammote 2 ‘Underwater' MyCOURT Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Sol Player Indicator Sol & Jacks Player Indicators ‘Recognize' Banner Emote 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Emerald Yao Ming 80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2) 5 Sickle Cell Awareness Ball Sickle Cell Awareness Ball 2,500 VC 6 Dynamic Duo Banners Set 80+ OVR Player Option Pack Reptilian Scale Face Paint 7 Fireballs Green Release Season 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect Release 4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Jacks Player Indicator 3 Ascension Picks ‘Hooper' Detroit Pistons Mascot

10 Tier 2 Synergy Badge Pack Emerald Jaylen Brown 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Franchise Playbook and Logo Option Packss 2,500 VC 12 Lime Green Eyes Franchise Arena and Court Floor Option Packs Jet Black Shades 13 60 Min 2XP Coin 4 Ascension Picks 84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2) 14 Inline Skates Franchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2) 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Sapphire Mike Miller 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 ‘Cityscape' MyCOURT Mural 60 Min 2XP Coins Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 84+ OVR Player Option Pack 2,500 VC 18 Green Ball Trail 5,000 MT Oversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks 87+ OVR Player Option Pack

20 ‘Franklin The Dog' – Philadelphia 76ers Mascot Ruby Damon Stoudamire 2,500 VC 21 60 Min 2XP Coin Bronze Badge Option Pack 6x – 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 22 Emotes Package #2 87+ OVR Player Option Pack 4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Short Locs with Beads Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 24 Dynamic Duo Banners Set 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 Synergy Badge Pack Amethyst Juwan Howard 25,000 MT 26 Emotes Package #3 Gold Badge Option Pack 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games) 5,000 MT 6x – 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 28 60 Min 2XP Coin 7 Ascension Picks 90+ OVR Player Option Pack 29 Dynamic Duo Banners Set 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge 90+ OVR Player Option Pack ‘Hugo' – Charlotte Hornets Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games) Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 3) 10 Ascension Picks 32 Tropical Moto Pants 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Season 1 REC Leg Sleeve 8 Ascension Picks 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Dynamic Duo Banners Set Hall of Fame Badge Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) Diamond Tony Parker 5,000 VC 36 Wrestling Singlet Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) Premium Wrestling Singlet 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Takeover Option Pack Takeover Option Pack (Pick 2) 38 ‘Big Shot' Teammote 10 Ascension Picks 10,000 VC 39 Plastic Action Figure Mascot 10,000 MT Glow-In-The-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot & Basketball

40 Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost Premium Pass Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady

Overall, that includes all NBA 2K25 Season 1 rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play games across both MyTEAM and MyCAREER to earn progress for both paths. Furthermore, use any Double XP Coins you receive to level up faster. We wish you the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.