NBA 2K25 Season 1 has arrived, with tons of new rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Furthermore, the Premium Pass also returns, offering players a chance to earn extra rewards if they purchase it. Overall, NBA 2K25 Season 1 offers 80 free rewards between MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, there are another 40 rewards for premium pass members. Without further ado, let's take a look at all of them,
NBA 2K25 Season 1 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Trendsetter MyCAREER Rewards
|Trendsetter MyTEAM Rewards
|‘Lemme See' Teammote
|2
|‘Underwater' MyCOURT Mural
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Sol Player Indicator
|Sol & Jacks Player Indicators
|‘Recognize' Banner Emote
|4
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|Emerald Yao Ming
|80+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
|5
|Sickle Cell Awareness Ball
|Sickle Cell Awareness Ball
|2,500 VC
|6
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|80+ OVR Player Option Pack
|Reptilian Scale Face Paint
|7
|Fireballs Green Release
|Season 1 Ball and Uniforms + Fireball Collide Perfect Release
|4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
|8
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Jacks Player Indicator
|3 Ascension Picks
|‘Hooper' Detroit Pistons Mascot
|10
|Tier 2 Synergy Badge Pack
|Emerald Jaylen Brown
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Emotes Package #1
|Franchise Playbook and Logo Option Packss
|2,500 VC
|12
|Lime Green Eyes
|Franchise Arena and Court Floor Option Packs
|Jet Black Shades
|13
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|4 Ascension Picks
|84+ OVR Player Option Pack (Pick 2)
|14
|Inline Skates
|Franchise Uniform Option Pack (Pick 2)
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge
|Sapphire Mike Miller
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|16
|‘Cityscape' MyCOURT Mural
|60 Min 2XP Coins
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|17
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|84+ OVR Player Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|18
|Green Ball Trail
|5,000 MT
|Oversized Pink Diamond T-Mac Shirt
|19
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|5 Ascension Picks
|87+ OVR Player Option Pack
|20
|‘Franklin The Dog' – Philadelphia 76ers Mascot
|Ruby Damon Stoudamire
|2,500 VC
|21
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Bronze Badge Option Pack
|6x – 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|22
|Emotes Package #2
|87+ OVR Player Option Pack
|4x – 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
|23
|Short Locs with Beads
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|2,500 VC
|24
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|6 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 Synergy Badge Pack
|Amethyst Juwan Howard
|25,000 MT
|26
|Emotes Package #3
|Gold Badge Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|27
|30x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games)
|5,000 MT
|6x – 60 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
|28
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|7 Ascension Picks
|90+ OVR Player Option Pack
|29
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge
|90+ OVR Player Option Pack
|‘Hugo' – Charlotte Hornets Mascot
|31
|30x Gatorade Boosts (1o Games)
|Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 3)
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|Tropical Moto Pants
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|Season 1 REC Leg Sleeve
|8 Ascension Picks
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|34
|Dynamic Duo Banners Set
|Hall of Fame Badge
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|35
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)
|Diamond Tony Parker
|5,000 VC
|36
|Wrestling Singlet
|Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
|Premium Wrestling Singlet
|37
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|Takeover Option Pack
|Takeover Option Pack (Pick 2)
|38
|‘Big Shot' Teammote
|10 Ascension Picks
|10,000 VC
|39
|Plastic Action Figure Mascot
|10,000 MT
|Glow-In-The-Dark Plastic Action Figure Mascot & Basketball
|40
|Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|Premium Pass Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady
Overall, that includes all NBA 2K25 Season 1 rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play games across both MyTEAM and MyCAREER to earn progress for both paths. Furthermore, use any Double XP Coins you receive to level up faster. We wish you the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
Massimo Marchiano is part of ClutchPoints' Gaming team, specializing in Esports. He's also the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose.