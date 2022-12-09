By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

The Game Awards (TGA) is always announcing new games, and TGA 2022 is no exception. Here is a list of all the new video games announced during TGA 2022.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Seemingly out of nowhere, we are getting a Hellboy game. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite adventure game, where Hellboy must find a missing agent. The main gameplay though seems to be an action fighting game. This will also have an original story in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. The game is now available for wishlist on PC. with the other platforms on the way.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma is a horror game that the developers say is “a tribute to and a modern take on classic horror games”. The game will have ” fixed camera angles with high fidelity graphics, smooth controls, and immersive soundscapes.” Players control Roman, a train conductor trying to escape the horror he is stuck in. The game is available on PC, along with a playable demo.

Viewfinder

Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle game coming out on PlayStation 5. Players explore a very pretty world, solving puzzles along the way. The player can change the world using pictures, converting 2D images into 3D landscapes.

After Us

After Us is a platformer game, where players take control of Gaia as she rescues souls in a devastated world. This game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Replaced

Replaced is a 2.5D sci-fi platformer set in a dystopian future. Players control R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in a human body. Although game is primarily a platforming game, it also has free-flow action combat.

Hades II

A sequel to the award-winning roguelite game Hades, Hades II is coming out next year. Instead of Zagreus, you play as Melinoë, his sister. The main goal of this sequel seems to be stopping Chronos, the Titan of Time, and the father of the gods of Olympus.

Judas

From the studio led by the director of System Shock 2, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite comes Judas. If this is of any hint, this game will most likely have the gritty story and combat those games are known for, as well as a narrative that will keep players on their toes and feet.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Not soon after the release of Bayonetta 3, we are now getting yet another Bayonetta game. Except for this time, where instead of the hack-and-slash we’re all familiar with, it’s an adventure and exploration game. It also seems to be a prequel. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Ghost Busters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghost Busters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is an upcoming VR game where up to four players will, well, bust ghosts. Think Phasmophobia but not as scary.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to Fallen Order, and is coming out on March 15, 2023. It follows the same protagonist as he continues to survive and fight back against the empire.

Earthblade

Earthbalde is an “explor-action” platformer from Celeste’s creators. It will come out in 2024 and will have seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries.

Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima does it once again with Death Stranding 2, releasing a trailer that’s just as confusing as we expected it to be. We also see more of our boy Sam Porter Bridges, although we’re not sure if he’s still the main playable character. Trust Kojima to make a very memorable entrance and trailer for The Game Awards 2022.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a game born from the partnership between Netflix and Ubisoft. The game will be available to Netflix members via the Netflix mobile app. The game will follow the story of four characters during World War 1.

Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. the game pits survivors against deadly creatures and god-like bosses. This game is playable solo or in co-op.

Transformers Reactivate

Transformers: Reactivate is an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Players fight against The Legion as they try to take Earth back. A closed beta for the game will happen sometime next year.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers is an action role-playing game where players control Antea and Red. Using Antea’s spiritual powers and Red’s arsenal of weapons, they must roam the haunted wilds of North America and hunt down ghosts and specters. At the same time, they must find a way to free Antea from being a spirit.

Crash Team Rumble

After Crash Bandicoot literally crashes onto the TGA 2022 stage, they revealed Crash Team Rumble, a team vs team rumble game where players fight to get the most Wumpa Fruit. This plays a lot like your usual MOBA, which is something no one expected coming from the series.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

After 10 years of waiting, we finally have a new Armored Core game. If it’s anything like the previous games, then be prepared to make your own robots and battle them out against other robots.

That’s all of the games that were announced during The Game Awards 2022. For more gaming news, including a whole lot of TGA 2022 updates, you can check out our gaming news articles.